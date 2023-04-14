 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Last of Us Part 1 ‘Lakeside Resort’ collectibles locations

Find every artifact, Firefly pendant, training manual, and comic in the eighth chapter

By Johnny Yu
Ellie holding a drawn bow and arrow in The Last of Us Part 1 Image: Naughty Dog/Playstation PC via Polygon
After surviving the hunter attack, you’ll start “Lakeside Resort.” In the eighth chapter of The Last of Us Part 1, you’ll need to find twelve artifacts, two Firefly pendants, one optional conversation, one training manual, and two comics. The collectibles are spread out across two sections: The Hunt and Cabin Resort. The game does not indicate to you when you’re moving onto a new section, but you can select and begin playing any section from the Chapters option on the main menu.

Read on to find out when each section begins and ends, and where all of the collectibles can be found in “Lakeside Resort.”

The Hunt Collectibles

“The Hunt” begins with a time skip to winter, opening with a shot of Ellie hunting down a deer. This section ends after Ellie and David survive an infected assault.

Ellie’s Artifacts

Ellie’s artifacts as you gain control of Ellie in the Lakeside Resort chapter of The Last of Us Part 1 Photo Illustration: Johnny Yu/Polygon | Source image: Naughty Dog/Playstation PC

Once you gain control of Ellie after the initial cutscene, you’ll have the following artifacts in your inventory:

  • Switchblade
  • Walkman
  • Sam’s Robot
  • Note from Mom
  • No Pun Intended: Volume Too
  • To Get To The Other Side
  • No Pun Intended
  • Joel & Sarah Photo

You’ll also have Riley’s Firefly pendant.

Uncertainty Comic Location

Uncertainty comic location in the The Hunt section of the Lakeside Resort chapter in The Last of Us Part 1 Graphic: Johnny Yu/Polygon | Source image: Naughty Dog/Playstation PC

After you’ve hit the deer with two arrows, it’ll run off, leaving a trail of blood. Track the fleeing deer by following the blood trail to a decaying wooden building with the sign “Warren Coral Mining” above the entrance. Enter the building and turn into the room on your left. Move over to the desk in the corner of the room, and open the drawer to find the Uncertainty comic inside.

Travis Kristof Firefly Pendant Location

Travis Kristof Firefly pendant location in the The Hunt section of the Lakeside Resort chapter in The Last of Us Part 1 Graphic: Johnny Yu/Polygon | Source image: Naughty Dog/Playstation PC

Once David tasks you with retrieving the ladder from the walkway above, have David boost you up to the walkway and make your way to the ladder. Instead of retrieving the ladder right away, turn around and enter the small office ahead of you. On the left side, you’ll find the Travis Kristof Firefly pendant on a wooden crate.

Optional Conversation 40 Location

Optional conversation 40 location in the The Hunt section of the Lakeside Resort chapter in The Last of Us Part 1 Graphic: Johnny Yu/Polygon | Source image: Naughty Dog/Playstation PC

After you successfully retrieve the ladder, climb up onto the other walkway and proceed across the wooden bridge. In the next room, turn right up the stairs to find a few corpses on the floor. Interact with them to initiate an optional conversation.

Cabin Resort Collectibles

The “Cabin Resort” section begins after Ellie realizes that she’s been tracked by David and his group. This section ends after Joel and Ellie are reunited at last.

Paul D. Braun Firefly Pendant Location

Paul D. Braun Firefly pendant location in the The Hunt section of the Lakeside Resort chapter in The Last of Us Part 1 Graphic: Johnny Yu/Polygon | Source image: Naughty Dog/Playstation PC

Once you gain control of Ellie, flee into the large house down the hill. Defeat all of the hunters nearby the house, and exit out of the front door. Turn to the right to find a wooden gazebo that has the Paul D. Braun Firefly pendant on a bench inside.

Negentropy Comic Location

Negentropy comic location in the Cabin Resort section of the Lakeside Resort chapter in The Last of Us Part 1

After you take the nature trail and crouch walk through the pipe, head up the stairs on your left to find the Negentropy comic on the far bench.

Lake Resort Map Artifact Location

Lake Resort Map artifact during the hostage interrogation scene of The Last of Us Part 1 Image: Naughty Dog/Playstation PC via Polygon

After you regain control of Joel and defeat all of David’s men, you’ll trigger a cutscene where Joel interrogates one of the men. He’ll ask him to point to where Ellie is being kept on the Lake Resort Map. Afterward, you’ll have the Lake Resort Map in your inventory.

Smoke: Shaping Training Manual Location

Smoke: Shaping training manual location in the Cabin Resort section of the Lakeside Resort chapter in The Last of Us Part 1 Graphic: Johnny Yu/Polygon | Source image: Naughty Dog/Playstation PC

Once you gain control of Joel for the second time, defeat the hunters in the snowstorm. After they’ve been dealt with, head to the right side of the motel and go around the back. You’ll find a shed in an alleyway that must be opened using a shiv. Inside the shed, you’ll find the Smoke: Shaping training manual on a wooden crate.

Ellie’s Backpack Artifact Location

Joel finding Ellie’s backpack in the Cabin Resort section of The Last of Us Part 1 Image: Naughty Dog/Playstation PC via Polygon

Continue down the road and defeat the hunters along the way. You’ll enter an open door that will start a cutscene where Joel finds Ellie’s backpack on a shelf.

Meat Ledger Artifact location

Meat ledger artifact location in the Cabin Resort section of the Lakeside Resort chapter in The Last of Us Part 1 Graphic: Johnny Yu/Polygon | Source image: Naughty Dog/Playstation PC

In the same room where Joel found Ellie’s backpack, turn to the right to find the Meat Ledger on a shelf.

