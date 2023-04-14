The Last of Us Part 1 ‘Bus Depot’ collectibles locations

After Joel and Ellie reunite, you’ll skip to the spring in “Bus Depot,” the ninth chapter of The Last of Us Part 1. In this chapter, you’ll need to find three artifacts, three Firefly pendants, six optional conversation, one training manual, and two comics. The collectibles are spread out across two sections: Highway Exit and Underground Tunnel. The game does not indicate to you when you’re moving onto a new section, but you can select and begin playing any section from the Chapters option on the main menu.

Read on to find out when each section begins and ends, and where all of the collectibles can be found in “Bus Depot.”

Highway Exit Collectibles

The “Highway Exit” section starts with a time skip to the spring, with Joel and Ellie on top of a highway to leading to the hospital where Fireflies are supposedly located. This section ends when they reach the tunnel.

Optional Conversation 41 Location

As you gain control of Joel, you’ll walk down the highway with Ellie. Joel will talk about teaching Ellie how to play the guitar, prompting an optional conversation.

Family Photograph Artifact Location

Just ahead of the optional conversation location, you’ll spot an abandoned RV with its door wide open. Enter the RV to find the Family Photograph on the sink.

Optional Conversation 42 Location

After you leave the RV, catch up to Ellie standing beside a bus on the road. Ellie will talk about a dream she had about flying a plane, triggering an optional conversation.

Katrina Perich Firefly Pendant Location

After you reach the bottom of the exit ramp, turn to the left and search behind the orange traffic barrels to find the Katrina Perich Firefly pendant.

Note to Wife Artifact Location

After you climb to the top of the bus and to go over the gate, enter the Logan James Bus Station and go down the left stairs. In the corner, you’ll find a pile of suitcases and the Note to Wife in an open suitcase.

Optional Conversation 43 Location

After you collect the note, turn around to find Ellie sitting on a brick bench in the center of the station. Interact with Ellie to start an optional conversation.

Optional Conversation 44 Location

After Ellie drops the ladder down to Joel, climb up to the second floor and follow an excited Ellie, She’ll lead you to a giraffe eating some leaves off of a hole in the side of a building. Interact with the giraffe to start an optional conversation.

Optional Conversation 45 Location

Follow Ellie again up the stairs where she’ll lead to you another viewing point. Interact with Ellie to start an optional conversation.

Precipitate Comic Location

After you’re done looking at the giraffes, head downstairs and into the room on the lower floor. Turn to the right towards the men’s bathroom, and enter to find the Precipitate comic on the floor in front of a corpse on the toilet.

Tools Level 5 Location

Head outside of the building to find a few medical tents set up across from the building. Enter the largest tent in the middle to find the level 5 tools on a table by the entrance.

Nicole Hoo Firefly Pendant Location

Exit the medical tent and follow the side of the tent to the left. Around the corner of the tent, look up at the flood light to spot the Nicole Hoo Firefly pendant hanging from the lower right lamp.

Salt Lake QZ Map Artifact Location

After you’ve picked up the Nicole Hoo Firefly pendant, turn around to spot a lone tent in the corner of the area. Enter the tent to find the Salt Lake QZ Map on the table to the left along with a workbench to the right.

Optional Conversation 46 and Joel and Sarah Artifact Location

Once you’ve looted what you need in the area outside of the bus station, head over to the blue bus’ door. Before you make it inside, Ellie will call out to Joel telling him that she has something for him. Interact with Ellie to start an optional conversation and receive the Joel and Sarah Photo.

Natalie Hoo Firefly Pendant Location

After you exit walk through the bus, head down the ramp to your left. Turn to the left side of the bus stuck on the ramp to find the Natalie Hoo Firefly pendant on the floor.

Underground Tunnel Collectibles

The “Underground Tunnel” section begins when you go down the ramp into the tunnel. This section ends after you’ve escaped the flooded tunnel.

Bomb: Shrapnel Training Manual Location

After defeating a few clickers, runners, and a bloater, you’ll run into a sideways box truck with a blue “RNB Express” logo on the side of it. Climb up the truck from the front to find the Bomb: Shrapnel training manual on top. However, beware of even more bloaters and clickers on the other side of the truck!

Catalysis Comic

After you drop the ladder to Ellie for her to climb, go along the air ducts along the left wall to find the Catalysis comic right before the air ducts collapse.

