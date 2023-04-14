The Last of Us Part 1 ‘The Firefly Lab’ collectibles locations

After Joel and Ellie barely survive the flooded tunnel, you arrive in “The Firefly Lab.” In the tenth chapter of The Last of Us Part 1, you’ll need to find four artifacts and one Firefly pendant. There is only one section, The Hospital, in this chapter. Read on to find out where all of the collectibles can be found in “The Firefly Lab.”

The Hospital Collectibles

“The Hospital” section starts after Joel finds out that Ellie will die because of the surgery, and ends when you leave the lab.

Surgeon’s Recorder Artifact Location

After you gain control of Joel, either sneak by the guards or eliminate them and proceed up to the sixth floor. Once you go through the double doors to the sixth floor, find the Surgeon’s Recorder on the corner of the front desk to the right.

Bryony Stewart-Seume Firefly Pendant Location

After picking up the Surgeon’s Recorder, turn left around the corner to find the door to Room 605. Use a shiv to open the door and find the Bryony Stewart-Seume Firefly pendant on the first desk to your right.

Marlene’s Recorder 1 Artifact Location

After exiting Room 605, turn to the right and vault over the desk into the room across the hall. On your right, you’ll find Marlene’s Recorder 1 on the desk by the printer.

Marlene’s Journal Artifact Location

Enter the surgery wing to find a large medical tent to your right. Go inside the tent and go toward the area on the right to find Marlene’s Journal on the counter.

Marlene’s Recorder 2 Artifact Location

As you proceed through the Surgery Wing, you’ll run into a few more Fireflies. Once they’re dealt with and you block off the double door, go into the first door on your right to find the Marlene’s Recorder 2 on the bedside table.

