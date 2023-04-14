 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Last of Us Part 1 ‘Jackson’ collectibles locations

Find the last collectible in the main story

Ellie looking somber asking Joel about what actually happened with the Fireflies Image: Naughty Dog/Playstation PC via Polygon
The Last of Us Part 1 all collectibles and optional conversations

Jackson”, the final chapter of The Last of Us Part 1, picks up immediately after Joel’s rampage through the Firefly hospital. You’ll only need to find one comic. The collectible can be found in the last section, Epilogue. Read on to find out where all of the collectible can be found in “Jackson.”

Epilogue Collectibles

The “Epilogue” section starts after you escape the Firefly labs with Ellie, and ends when the credits roll.

Singularity Comic

Singularity comic location in the Epilogue section of the Jackson chapter in the Last of Us Part 1 Graphic: Johnny Yu/Polygon | Source image: Naughty Dog/Playstation PC

After you pass the barbed wire fence as Ellie, go to the right instead of following Joel. In the woods, you’ll find an abandoned pickup truck with the Singularity comic on the driver’s seat.

