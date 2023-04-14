The Last of Us Part 1 ‘Jackson’ collectibles locations

“Jackson”, the final chapter of The Last of Us Part 1, picks up immediately after Joel’s rampage through the Firefly hospital. You’ll only need to find one comic. The collectible can be found in the last section, Epilogue. Read on to find out where all of the collectible can be found in “Jackson.”

Epilogue Collectibles

The “Epilogue” section starts after you escape the Firefly labs with Ellie, and ends when the credits roll.

Singularity Comic

After you pass the barbed wire fence as Ellie, go to the right instead of following Joel. In the woods, you’ll find an abandoned pickup truck with the Singularity comic on the driver’s seat.

That marks the end of “Jackson” and the main campaign of The Last of Us Part 1. If you’re ready to take on the DLC, check out our guide on where to find all “Left Behind” collectibles.

If you missed any of the collectibles in the last chapter, check out our guide on where to find all “The Firefly Lab” collectibles.

If you’re looking for collectibles from other chapters, head over to our hub to see the locations of all collectibles.