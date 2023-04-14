The Last of Us Part 1 all collectibles and optional conversations

The Last of Us might seem like well-trod ground. After all, over the years, Naughty Dog’s mushroom-zombie action thriller has been released, re-released, remastered, and now — with The Last of Us Part 1 on PlayStation 5 and Windows PC — fully remade from the ground up. So much for “the last” in The Last of Us!

Still, even if you’ve walked Joel and Ellie’s path more times than this game has hit shelves, you’ll find differences in The Last of Us Part 1 beyond the mere visual. Some collectibles and trinkets aren’t exactly where they were in the original(s), for instance. That’s where our guides and walkthroughs come in.

Start off with the early “Quarantine Zone” and “Outskirts” chapters, and work your way through the climactic “Firefly Lab” finale. When you’re done, don’t miss the gut-wrenching “Left Behind” expansion. Or, if you’re just looking for safe codes, we’ve got those as well.