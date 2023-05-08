The official Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom strategy guide will be out in June

Nintendo and publisher Piggyback have teamed up for the official strategy guide for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, which will debut on June 16, a full month and change after the game’s May 12 release date on the Nintendo Switch. Piggyback did fantastic work on the guide for The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, so it’s great that Nintendo licensed it to make the new guide, too.

The $29.99 paperback version contains a whopping 496 pages, and with it, you can achieve 100% completion of the game. There’s also a collector’s edition of the guide coming that costs $44.99. The contents of the guide are the same across both versions, but the pricier option has gorgeous styling on its hardcover. It shows the Master Sword (or what’s left of it), surrounded by runic inscriptions akin to Nintendo’s design on the limited edition Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom-themed Switch OLED.

If you’re someone who relies on a guide to get started, the month-long wait between the game’s release and this guide shipping might seem like an eternity. But don’t fret, as the Polygon team will have a bunch of great Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom guides that will get you started, plus some, right when the game launches.