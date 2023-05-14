Tears of the Kingdom players are obsessed with Purah’s glow up

To Purah, age is but a number. The Sheikah researcher is technically well over 100 years old, but she looked like a child during her first appearance in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Now, she’s back in Tears of the Kingdom and has grown up a bit. Her redesign looks amazing and fans all over social media platforms like TikTok are singing her praises and thirsting for the mommy researcher.

In Breath of the Wild, Purah looks like a literal child, despite being over 100 years old. According to her character profile in Tears of the Kingdom, she looks younger because of experiments she did on herself to reverse aging. For context, she’s probably close to the age of Robbie who looks like an old foggy.

However, in the time between Tears of the Kingdom and Breath of the Wild, she’s allowed herself to age a few years. Now, she looks closer to the young adult age of Link and Zelda, rather than a child, and she looks amazing. For direct visual comparison, here is a video showing how much her design has changed.

I think the responses to the redesign are best put by the Purah super fans. One person posted a clip of the video when we see Purah’s new design for the first time. The person captioned the clip and said, “THEY DID NOT NEED TO MAKE MOMMY PURAH SUCH A BADDIE” and then said they wanted Purah to do, “unspeakable things” to them. In this cutscene, Purah isn’t doing anything particularly sexy — she’s merely speaking to Link. But it was enough to inspire several viral videos.

Now, TikTok is filled with people thirsting over Purah.

We just all love Purah, OK? And I’m just glad someone other than Sidon and Ganon get to be hot this time around.