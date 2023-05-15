Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom players are building terrifying war machines

Link is now a warmonger, apparently. Players have been using his newfound Zonai powers and technology to terrorize poor Koroks, deforest entire woods to build bridges, and now, to create terrifying war machines in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

In Tears of the Kingdom, Link has a new ability called Ultrahand. This allows him to pick up and arrange objects as well as glue them together to create a larger structure. It’s a key change introduced in Tears of the Kingdom, and it introduces several sandbox mechanics as players build machines to help them navigate Hyrule’s rugged environment. Now, players are using those new powers and technology to build horrifying war machines to obliterate their foes.

This video contains a nice supercut of what is possible. It starts with simpler creations and then concludes with a full-on flying bomber.

Scroll on for several unbelievable examples of what players have built already.

It’s honestly all a bit worrisome. The game just came out! But I have to admit I’m impressed by the level of craft displayed here. If I were Ganondorf right now, I’d definitely think twice about challenging Link and Zelda this time around.