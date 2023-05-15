Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom? More like Hyrule Truck Simulator

If you’ve listened to any country music, you know there’s nothing better than a cold beer and a big truck. (Not together!) Who are we to deny Link those pleasures in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom?

Judging from social media, lots of players are taking to Tears of the Kingdom like it’s Truck Simulator, building out all sorts of equipment for the long haul. You want a semi? You’ve got it! A ford pickup? Also good. A tractor for hauling logs? Yes — and you can choose whether it’s horse-drawn or powered by Zonai wheels.

Truck Simulator, for the uninitiated, is exactly what it sounds like — a simulation series where you drive trucks. All sorts of trucks! There’s American Truck Simulator but also Euro Truck Simulator; now, there may as well be Hyrule Truck Simulator. Jokes aside, the games are actually much more similar than you may realize: Truck Simulator is truly about the journey, taking players on the open road across the U.S. or Europe. You could describe Tears of the Kingdom the same way by just swapping in Hyrule. Tears of the Kingdom has its own story, but what makes the game so special is that it allows the player to make their own with the game-breaking tools Nintendo has provided.

You can get through most of Tears of the Kingdom just fine without a truck. But the pure joy of Link’s hair whipping in the wind while hauling Koroks across a rickety bridge? Priceless.

In my own experience, driving my DIY vehicles is more of a hassle than anything else. And yet, there’s nothing more exciting than the idea of loading up my semi with Koroks.

zelda? upheaval? ganondorf? not my problem. i've got a load of timber that needs to be in Butte, Montana by the 18th, or i'm out of a job #TearsOfTheKingdom pic.twitter.com/U5wXANUxqs — lincoln (@lhcarpenter) May 14, 2023

You can also haul logs, because why not? You never known when you might need one.

Need a place for your Zonai devices? A truck works!

I absolutely love the new Zelda Truck Simulator :p ok it lack steering wheel but still, I’m amazed at how constructions are working well!#Zelda #ZeldaTearsOfTheKingdom pic.twitter.com/w83IFO4Pt6 — SynnyG_R (@SynnyG_R) May 12, 2023

Look, you don’t even need a steering wheel. Just pop on some tunes, hit the wheel, and drive. Hyrule doesn’t have many roads, though, so I’d suggest Zonai wheels over the wagon ones. Making your own is relatively simple: You should be able to find wooden planks all over Hyrule. The wheels, which are also essential, are a little harder to come by; be sure to hit up those gumball machines scattered across the Surface and Sky Islands.