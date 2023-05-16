Incredible Tears of the Kingdom hat gives Link a pink bob and dark lipstick

Link is serving much more than Bokoblins up on a platter. Hyrule’s hero, as it turns out, slays in an elaborate mushroom hat created by Hateno Village fashion designer Cece. She gives Link the hat as a reward for helping with the village’s election, and it ends up being way better than expected.

Putting the hat on Link’s head gives him a short pink bowl cut, with bangs that cover his eyes; it also adds dark lipstick. It looks incredible, and I intend to defeat Ganon and save Princess Zelda while wearing it. It’s giving runway. It’s giving Sia. It’s giving Hyrule Sephora princess.

sorry i am never taking this off. reject the cece hat and you are refusing to serve. because this link has the opportunity to slay #tearsofthekingdom #zelda pic.twitter.com/f6oq9xbhUQ — j.l. (@jlynneas) May 15, 2023

Cece is a Hateno native who’s brought fashion to the area, opening up a little shop to sell her designs. You can’t miss it in Hateno Village — it’s the shop with the huge bust wearing a mushroom hat for a sign. Cece’s Hat, as it’s called in Tears of the Kingdom, is the culmination of her design philosophy. It’s the piece she’d send down the runway as the finale.

You can get Cece’s Hat in Hateno Village by completing the whole mayoral election series of quests: “A New Signature Food,” “A Letter to Koyin,” “Cece’s Secret,” “Reede’s Secret,” and “Team Cece or Team Reede?” The reward is worth the effort. Once all those questlines are finished, head over to Cece’s shop in Hateno Village and speak to the woman outside. The election will begin if the weather is clear, and when it’s all over, head back into the shop to collect your reward from Cece.

The painful part about the hat is that it actually is worth 600 rupees, which is a ton. If you decide to sell it, though, you don’t understand fashion. There is no other benefit to wearing the hat beyond being an icon. I’d recommend pairing it with the Charged armor set, which is a lewk in its own right. Nintendo may have taken the Gerudo outfit away from us, but at least we have this.