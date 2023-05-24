 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Cherry blossom trees in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom hide a useful secret

They can show you where caves are

By Ana Diaz Updated
/ new
An image of Link standing in front of a cherry blossom tree in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. He’s standing in front of a small stone shrine that has a bowl for an offering. Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon
Ana Diaz (she/her) is a culture writer at Polygon, covering internet culture, fandom, and video games. Her work has previously appeared at NPR, Wired, and The Verge.

If you’ve been adventuring throughout the rugged terrain of Hyrule in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom you might have noticed the occasional, resplendent cherry blossom tree. At first, I didn’t think much of them. This is a game that is largely known for its scenic beauty after all, but it turns out the trees contain a hidden secret. If you make an offering to one, it will show you where all the caves are in the surrounding area.

Cherry blossom tree locations

The special cherry blossom trees can be found throughout all of Hyrule, although there are only a handful of them. The easiest one to get to is northeast of Lookout Landing, a stone’s throw away from Yamiyo Shrine. Just look for the gorgeous pink petals and you’ve found it. If you want to find more of the trees, they’re all labeled in the map below:

How to use cherry blossom trees

All you need to do is go to one of the cherry blossom trees and make an offering in the stone dish in front of it. It seems like you need to offer a piece of fruit — an apple and a wildberry worked for me, but a carrot did not. Just grab your item and drop it in. Once you do that, a Satori, which looks like a glowing forest spirit, will come and mark caves in the surrounding region with a pillar of light, as shown below. All you need to do is walk towards the light to discover a cave.

An image of Link standing in a field in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Distant pillars of light mark the entrances to caves. Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

We timed how long the effect lasted, and it appears to last for one day and night cycle since it lasted for roughly 24 real world minutes. The light markers did not disappear when I teleported back and forth from another region, and they still appeared for a cave I discovered already. The light will fade as you approach the entrance to a cave, but if you walk away it will reappear. It’s a huge help in visiting and tracking down caves.

The trick has the potential to be very useful, given the importance of caves in Tears of the Kingdom. Caves contain numerous key resources. Knowing where to go could help you hunt down Bubbulfrogs and their Bubbul gems more quickly, or farm necessities like brightbloom seeds or other ore.

  1. Polygon
  2. TOTK guides
  3. Interactive map
  4. Shrine map
  5. All armor sets
  6. Amiibo rewards
  7. Dragon Tear locations

Next Up In Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom guide

Loading comments...

The Latest

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero will soon be a lot easier to stream

By Austen Goslin
/ new

All hunts and hunt locations in Final Fantasy 16

By Johnny Yu
/ new

James Gunn’s Superman reboot has found its Clark Kent and Lois Lane

By Susana Polo
/ new

The Dragon Prince looks darker and more intense than ever in the new season

By Petrana Radulovic
/ new

Where to buy the Pokémon Go Plus + device

By Alice Newcome-Beill

The best gifts for Star Wars fans

By Alice Newcome-Beill
/ new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon