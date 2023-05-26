Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’s Depths aren’t scary when you’ve got a sick ride

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is the most expansive Zelda game yet, offering the chance to explore not only all of Hyrule, but also the skies and Depths below the familiar world. The Depths are a very new kind of challenge — it’s really dark down there! Away from the sun and moon, you must throw brightbloom seeds to illuminate areas and avoid stepping into Gloom, which damages not just your hearts but also your heart containers.

Luckily, you don’t need to step in the Gloom to run around in the Depths. You can ride a skeleton horse, for example, mounting the ones that roam wildly, or stealing one from a Bokoblin. Or, if you’re a true innovator, you can build a car, hoverbike, or plane — or even attempt to bring your Zonai-device-laden vehicle to the Depths with you. A handful of fans have started to do just that — with, shall we say, a range of successes — trucking around the Depths with nary a care in the world.

Here’s Link, riding a monster truck-looking segway.

In one of the most sophisticated examples we’ve seen, this player used springs to create a kind of suspension system that allows them to drive over bumps.

And for something more low-tech, here’s a “wingbike” for which Link must run back and forth in order to get it to turn.

Stay safe out there, friends! And as a final pro tip, don’t forget that you can stick a brightbloom onto your vehicle, thereby adding some headlights for Depths exploration.