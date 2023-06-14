Tears of the Kingdom fans are making sweet tunes with Zonai devices

There’s tons to do in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, from bullying Koroks to hunting for shrines. But the game’s incredible depth has led to fans discovering more unusual ways to pass the time. For instance, the game’s stakes each produce a unique tone when hit, if you set them up at different depths and angles. Players have been spending their time in the game recreating hit tracks and setting up the most incredible concerts Hyrule has ever seen. It takes a little bit of finagling, but with Ultrahand and a bit of elbow grease, there’s nothing Link can’t accomplish.

One player on Twitter showed off their rendition of the Undertale song “Megalovania,” which plays when the laser beam hits a succession of perfectly tuned stakes. The video has racked up over 100K likes on Twitter, and it’s undeniably impressive to watch this makeshift music structure at work.

just discovered you can create a wider range of pitches by attaching stakes to one another

new DAW just dropped https://t.co/PfmVIail5A pic.twitter.com/BvVytBNCc3 — bran (@bran8bit) June 10, 2023

In this TikTok, user mostlymelbourne shows an evolution of the process. Someone like me, who is very impressed when they realize they can attach monster horns to weapons for better results, will probably make a stage 1 or 2 machine activated with weapons or arrows. A big brain genius, however, can build an automated device that strikes the stakes and creates a beautiful Christmas melody.

You can even use minecarts to create a lovely song, as shown off by Note-able on TikTok. Ganon, the absolute fool, bided his time in the shadows waiting for a legendary hero to emerge. He did not expect, I assume, that this hero would ignore him in favor of making some sick music tracks with the aid of ancient magic and a minecart.

Note-able, a top intellectual and thought leader in the field of dynamic video game playing, has even gone ahead and started prototyping a rickroll machine. I am trying to fight off the Yiga Clan and find some nice apples for a good meal. These players are creating works of art. Clearly, we are not the same.

Tears of the Kingdom offers an incredible amount of player freedom, and it’s fascinating to see all the tools that are being made as a result. Personally, I’m just glad that this ingenuity isn’t being used to torch the Koroks.