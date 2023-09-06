 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Zelda producer says there are no plans for Tears of the Kingdom DLC

Nintendo’s Zelda team is looking forward to what’s next

By Michael McWhertor
/ new
Link is surrounded by Hylians and other characters in a screenshot from The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Image: Nintendo
Michael McWhertor is a journalist with more than 17 years of experience covering video games, technology, movies, TV, and entertainment.

Don’t expect the expansive sky, surface, and subterranean settings of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’s Hyrule to grow any further. Zelda series producer Eiji Aonuma says in a new interview that the development team behind Breath of the Wild and its expanded open-world sequel has no plans to release new content for the latest Zelda game.

In that interview, with Japanese gaming publication Famitsu, Aonuma and Tears of the Kingdom game director Hidemaro Fujibayashi discuss the future of Zelda and their most recent work. Aonuma tells Famitsu that he feels like he’s done everything to create fun in the world of Tears of the Kingdom, and that he and Fujibayashi are looking for the “next fun experience.” Aonuma and Fujibayashi certainly don’t rule out returning to Hyrule again for an all-new adventure, but both imply that whether it’s a direct sequel or a brand-new Zelda game, it will focus on new gameplay mechanics.

Polygon has reached out to Nintendo of America for confirmation on Aonuma’s comments, which were originally in Japanese.

The Legend of Zelda development team moving on to a new project makes sense, given the already massive scope of Tears of the Kingdom — and that the current Nintendo Switch appears to be nearing the end of its lifecycle. Nintendo’s current-generation console will turn seven years old next March, and the company is reportedly planning on shipping a Switch successor in the second half of 2024.

But if Nintendo truly has no plans to add more content to Tears of the Kingdom, it will be a deviation from its post-release plans for Breath of the Wild. That title, a Switch launch game, received a two-part expansion pass that contained the The Master Trials and The Champions’ Ballad DLC packs. It also means that Tears of the Kingdom players will never get back those two missing hearts they started out with in Link’s latest adventure.

Next Up In The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Loading comments...

The Latest

How to equip and hide a helmet in Starfield

By Ari Notis
/ new

Watch these 3 incredible shows added to Max for a limited time

By Joshua Rivera
/ new

Hayao Miyazaki doesn’t want you to watch this trailer for his final movie

By Austen Goslin
/ new

How to get Gimmighoul and Gholdengo with Coin Bags and gold PokéStops in Pokémon Go

By Julia Lee and Matthew Reynolds

How to holster your weapon and surrender in Starfield

By Julia Lee
/ new

American Horror Story: Delicate is basically Rosemary’s Baby but with Kim Kardashian

By Petrana Radulovic
/ new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon