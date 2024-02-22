How to unlock and craft fishing rods in Lego Fortnite

Fishing rods have been added to Lego Fortnite with the new Gone Fishin’ update. There are four rarities (just like everything else) — common, uncommon, rare, and epic. To unlock the recipes, you’ll need to add a specific kind of item to your inventory.

Our Lego Fortnite guide will explain how to unlock fishing rods, what you’ll need to craft them, and how to use your new fishing rods.

How to unlock fishing rods in Lego Fortnite

Each rarity of fishing rod unlocks when you add a specific item to your inventory. If you’re starting a game from scratch, this will happen organically. If you’re hopping back into an established world, though, you’ll have to dig through your chests for the items.

Common fishing rod unlocks when you add cord — which is made with 5 vines at a spinning wheel.

unlocks when you add — which is made with 5 vines at a spinning wheel. Cncommon fishing rod unlocks when you add knotroot rods

unlocks when you add Rare fishing rod unlocks when you add flexwood rods

unlocks when you add Legendary fishing rod unlocks when you add frostpine rods

How to craft fishing rods in Lego Fortnite

The recipes for all four fishing rods are relatively cheap. You’ll need resources that match the biomes you progress through. You’ll need:

Common fishing rod needs 1 wooden rod, 2 cords, and 1 wolf claw

needs 1 wooden rod, 2 cords, and 1 wolf claw Uncommon fishing rod needs 2 knotroot rods, 3 cords, 1 silk thread, and 3 wolf claws

needs 2 knotroot rods, 3 cords, 1 silk thread, and 3 wolf claws Rare fishing rod needs 3 flexwood rods, 1 drawstring (5 cords at a spinning wheel), 2 wool thread, and 3 sand claws

needs 3 flexwood rods, 1 drawstring (5 cords at a spinning wheel), 2 wool thread, and 3 sand claws Epic fishing rod needs 4 frostpine rods, 2 drawstrings, 3 heavy wool thread, and 3 arctic claws

Remember that you’ll also need to upgrade your workbench as you craft fishing rods of increasing rarity.

How to use a fishing rod in Lego Fortnite

To use your fishing rod to catch fish, you’ll first have to find a fishing spot. You’ll find them in water (obviously) and they look like small whirlpools. You might even spot the shadows of fish swimming around underneath them. Sometimes, they’re a ways out in the water, so you might have to build yourself a pier to reach it.

Equip your fishing rod and hold down R2 to cast. Aim for the fishing spot and release it. Then, you just have to wait for a bite and hold down R2 again to reel in your fish.

When you reel it in, you’ll have to wait a second for it to drop into your inventory. Until it does, you’ll have the option to toss it back.

How to make your own fishing spot in Lego Fortnite

But what if you’ve found a nice body of water, but there isn’t a fishing spot there? Luckily, you can make your own. You’ll just need a bit of infrastructure first, and some bait buckets — which we’ll get to in a sec.

First, you’ll need the new food processor (8 planks, 7 bones, 3 wooden rods, 6 granite) at your base. You’ll also need a juicer (8 planks, 8 marble slabs, 5 knotroot rods) if you don’t have one already — and you should since they let you make snowberry shakes.

You’ll use the food processor and the juicer to make your fishing spots, but they also need to exist in your world just to unlock the recipes.

The first thing you need to unlock is fish fillets. You’ll make these by dropping any fish you’ve caught into a food processor.

How to make bait buckets in Lego Fortnite

Now you can start making bait buckets. The recipes for the other rarities unlock after you make your first common bait bucket:

Common bait bucket is made from 1 fish filet at a food processor

is made from at a Uncommon bait bucket is made from 1 common bait bucket , 2 vines , and 3 raspberries at a juicer (gross)

is made from , , and at a (gross) Rare bait bucket is made from 1 common bait bucket , 3 corn kernels , 3 pumpkin seeds , and 3 pepper seeds at a juicer

is made from , , , and at a Epic bait bucket is made from 1 common bait bucket, 1 slap juice, and 1 spicy burger at a juicer

With your bait bucket in hand, just toss it into a body of water, and you’ll have your own fishing spot. Rarer bait buckets allow you collect more fish (and other resources) from the fishing spot you create.

