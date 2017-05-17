If you’ve played Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, you’ve noticed that coins are scattered across each stage. They seem to be pointless at first, but are they?

Whenever you fall of the track or get hit, you lose coins. This must make you wonder: Coins must be significant if they can’t be gained and lost, right? While it’s true that collecting coins does help you unlock new karts, wheels and gliders, it isn’t immediately clear why you should be coin farming in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe in the first place.

Coins do have a significant impact on your races and you should be collecting them in every race and time trial.

WHAT DO COINS DO IN MARIO KART 8 DELUXE?

While you might not notice at first, every coin you collect increases your speed by a small percentage. The effect maxes out at 10 coins. In addition, each time you collect a coin, you get a small speed boost. So even after you’ve collected 10 coins, it’s still worthwhile to grab coins on the track and use the coin item to gain a small speed boost.

In most cases, you can get 10 coins in a single lap. Use that speed boost to your advantage and learn all the shortcuts in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe to dominate your competitors.

Coins in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe also have some smart design aspects to them, as we explored in the Wii U version in 2015.

If you want to be the best racer on your block, check out our Mario Kart 8 Deluxe guide.