When does Marvel Snap’s March 2023 season ‘Days of Future Past’ launch?

With no new Marvel movie to cross-promote, Marvel Snap’s March 2023 season is tapping an old one: Days of Future Past. The popular X-Men storyline, in which Wolverine travels through time to relive the ‘80s, will define this month’s Snap season, spotlighting the mutant-hunting Sentinels. Here’s what you need to know, including when the new Marvel Snap season goes live.

When does Marvel Snap’s March 2023 season launch?

Marvel Snap’s “Days of Future Past” season begins on Monday, March 6, 2023. Historically, Snap seasons roll out at 7:00 p.m. PST. Here’s when Marvel Snap March 2023 season will go live in your time zone:

7 p.m PST for the west coast of North America

1 p.m. EST for the east coast of North America

4 a.m. CET on March 7 for western Europe/Paris

3 a.m. GMT on March 7 for the U.K.

12 p.m. JST on March 7 for Tokyo

What new cards are coming in Marvel Snap’s March 2023 season?

Marvel Snap’s “Days of Future Past” season adds four new cards to the rotation, all of which will be part of series 5 (aka good luck getting them):

Kitty Pryde, 1-cost, 0-power: Returning Kitty Pryde to your hand will increase her power by two.

Master Mold, 2-cost, 2-power: Playing Master Mold adds two sentinels to your hand.

Negasonic Teenage Warhead, 3-cost, 4-power: Once played, if another card is played at the same location, both that card and this card are destroyed.

Nimrod, 5-cost, 5-power: If this card is destroyed, a copy will get added to each other location.

What new locations are coming in Marvel Snap’s March 2023 season?

Developer Second Dinner announced three new locations for Marvel Snap’s March 2023 season:

Orchis Forge: Playing a card here adds a Sentinel card to your hand.

Asteroid M: If you play a 3- or 4-cost card, it'll move here.

Krakoa: On turn 5, this location automatically plays cards for both players. In other words, Ego, but just for one turn.

Seasons of Marvel Snap have historically spanned a full month. Though just three locations have been announced, Second Dinner could add a fourth location (March isn’t three weeks long, after all) toward the end of the season. Based just on the cards and locations revealed so far, the season seems like pure chaos. Better get your best Discard decks ready.