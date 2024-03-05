Spotlight Caches are your way of getting new cards in Marvel Snap. Every week, three cards are cycle into the rotation, including new ones. For the March 2024 season, formally called Avengers vs. X-Men, Marvel Snap’s Spotlight Cache schedule features Pixie, Mockingbird, Cannonball, and War Machine.
Here’s the Marvel Snap Spotlight Cache schedule for March 2024, detailing what new cards you can get each week.
Marvel Snap March 2024 Spotlight Cache schedule
At a glance, here’s the Spotlight Cache schedule for March 2024 in Marvel Snap:
- March 5: Pixie (new card), Mobius M. Mobius, Spider-Ham
- March 12: Mockingbird (new card), Ms. Marvel, Man-Thing
- March 19: Cannonball (new card), Kitty Pride, Ghost-Spider
- March 26: War Machine (new card), Silk, Silver Samurai
The March 2024 season pass card is Hope Summers, a 3-cost, 4-power card. Hope Summers’ ability gives you +1 Energy the following turn when you play another card at her current location. As with all season pass cards you can’t get Hope Summers from Spotlight Caches.
Below, read on for details about the cost, power, and abilities for every card in the March 2024 Spotlight Cache rotation, so you can plan out when you want to bank or spend your Spotlight Keys this month. For those who already have these cards, we’ve also included imagery of the variants you can receive in each Spotlight Cache.
Spotlight Cache, March 5, 2024
Pixie, series 5, new card. 2-cost, 1-power. On reveal ability: Shuffle the Costs of all Cards in your deck that started there.
Mobius M. Mobius, series 4. 3-cost, 3-power. Ongoing ability: Your Costs can’t be increased. Your opponent’s Costs can’t be reduced.
Spider-Ham, series 4: 1-cost, 1-power. On reveal ability: Transform the leftmost card in your opponent’s hand into a Pig, keeping its Power and Cost.
Spotlight Cache, March 12, 2024
Mockingbird, series 5, new card. 5-cost, 9-power. Costs 1 less for each card you have in play that didn’t start in your deck.
Ms. Marvel, series 5: 4-cost, 4-power. Ongoing ability: Your adjacent locations with 2+ cards and no repeated Costs have +5 Power.
Man-Thing, series 4: 4-cost, 5-power. Ongoing ability: 1, 2, and 3-Cost cards here have -2 Power.
Spotlight Cache, March 19, 2024
Cannonball, series 5, new card. 5-cost, 8-power. On reveal ability: Move the highest power enemy card here away. If you can’t, destroy it with a Rock.
Kitty Pride, series 4. 1-cost, 1-power. When this returns to your hand, +1 Power. Returns at the start of each turn.
Ghost-Spider, series 4. 1-cost, 2-power. On Reveal ability: The last card you played moves here.
Spotlight Cache, March 26, 2024
War Machine, series 5, new card. 4-cost, 6-power. On reveal ability: Until the end of next turn, nothing can stop you from playing cards anywhere.
Silk, series 5. 2-cost, 5-power. After ANY card is played here, this moves to another location.
Silver Samurai, series 4. 4-cost, 5-power. On reveal ability: Each player discards the lowest-Power card from their hand.
How to open Spotlight Caches in Marvel Snap
You can open Spotlight Caches with Spotlight Keys, a reward you receive every 120 collection levels. Each week, the Spotlight Cache features three cards and one mystery variant. Opening a cache will grant you one of those four cards at random. If you unlock a card you already have, you’ll instead get a rare variant for that card.
Opening Spotlight Caches, then, is a matter of decision-making and resource conservation. If you only want only one of the available cards, you have a 25% chance of your Spotlight Key going to use — probably not worth it (unless you really, really want that card). If you’re eyeing all three cards, however, then you have a 75% chance of getting something you want.
Marvel Snap Spotlight Cache History
Here’s a list of all Marvel Snap cards that have been included in previous spotlight caches, so you can get a sense of how long it’s been since X-23 (or whatever card you’re looking for) has been in rotation.
Feb. 27: Proxima Midnight (new card), MODOK, Daken
Feb. 20: Corvus Glaive (new card), Gladiator, X-23
Feb. 13: Cull Obsidian (new card), Nimrod, Thanos
Feb. 6: Supergiant (new card), Darkhawk, Zabu
Jan. 31: Beta Ray Bill (new card), Galactus, Elsa Bloodstone
Jan. 24: Grand Master (new card), Loki, Hit Monkey
Jan. 16: Miek (new card), Annihilus, Phoenix Force
Jan. 9: Hercules (new card), Werewolf by Night, Howard the Duck
Jan. 2: Caiera (new card), High Evolutionary, Nebula
Dec. 26, 2023: Selene (new card), Iron Lad, Black Knight
Dec. 19, 2023: Havok (new card), Nico Minoru, Legion
Dec. 12, 2023: Blob (new card), The Living Tribunal, Ravonna Renslayer
Dec. 5, 2023: Man-Thing, Stegron, Jeff the Baby Land Shark
Nov. 28, 2023: Martyr (new card), Jean Grey, Spider-Man 2099
Nov. 21, 2023: Annilihus (new card), Daken, X-23
Nov. 14, 2023: Gladiator (new card), Mirage, Loki
Nov. 7, 2023: Alioth, Knull, Negasonic Teenage Warhead
Oct. 31, 2023: Werewolf by Night (new card), Silk, Ghost Spider
Oct. 24, 2023: Nico Minoru (new card), Kitty Pryde, Phoenix Force
Oct. 17, 2023: Black Knight (new card), Stature, Modok
Oct. 10, 2023: Man-Thing (new card), Silver Samurai, Lady Deathstrike
Oct. 3, 2023: Thanos, X-23, Echo
Sept. 26, 2023: Mobius M. Mobius (new card), High Evolutionary, Kang the Conquerer
Sept. 19, 2023: Ravonna Renslayer (new card), Jean Grey, Zabu
Sept. 12, 2023: Alioth (new card), Snowguard, Hit Monkey
Sept. 5, 2023: Jeff the Baby Land Shark, Ghost Spider, Knull
Aug. 28, 2023: Silver Samurai (new card), Kitty Pryde, Spider-Man 2099
Aug. 21, 2023: X-23 (new card), Nebula, Silk
Aug. 14, 2023: Lady Deathstrike (new card), Modok, Stature
Aug. 7, 2023: Galactus, Nimrod, Spider-Ham
