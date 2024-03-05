Spotlight Caches are your way of getting new cards in Marvel Snap. Every week, three cards are cycle into the rotation, including new ones. For the March 2024 season, formally called Avengers vs. X-Men, Marvel Snap’s Spotlight Cache schedule features Pixie, Mockingbird, Cannonball, and War Machine.

Here’s the Marvel Snap Spotlight Cache schedule for March 2024, detailing what new cards you can get each week.

Marvel Snap March 2024 Spotlight Cache schedule

At a glance, here’s the Spotlight Cache schedule for March 2024 in Marvel Snap:

March 5: Pixie (new card), Mobius M. Mobius, Spider-Ham

March 12: Mockingbird (new card), Ms. Marvel, Man-Thing

March 19: Cannonball (new card), Kitty Pride, Ghost-Spider

March 26: War Machine (new card), Silk, Silver Samurai

The March 2024 season pass card is Hope Summers, a 3-cost, 4-power card. Hope Summers’ ability gives you +1 Energy the following turn when you play another card at her current location. As with all season pass cards you can’t get Hope Summers from Spotlight Caches.

Below, read on for details about the cost, power, and abilities for every card in the March 2024 Spotlight Cache rotation, so you can plan out when you want to bank or spend your Spotlight Keys this month. For those who already have these cards, we’ve also included imagery of the variants you can receive in each Spotlight Cache.

Spotlight Cache, March 5, 2024

Pixie, series 5, new card. 2-cost, 1-power. On reveal ability: Shuffle the Costs of all Cards in your deck that started there.

Mobius M. Mobius, series 4. 3-cost, 3-power. Ongoing ability: Your Costs can’t be increased. Your opponent’s Costs can’t be reduced.

Spider-Ham, series 4: 1-cost, 1-power. On reveal ability: Transform the leftmost card in your opponent’s hand into a Pig, keeping its Power and Cost.

Spotlight Cache, March 12, 2024

Mockingbird, series 5, new card. 5-cost, 9-power. Costs 1 less for each card you have in play that didn’t start in your deck.

Ms. Marvel, series 5: 4-cost, 4-power. Ongoing ability: Your adjacent locations with 2+ cards and no repeated Costs have +5 Power.

Man-Thing, series 4: 4-cost, 5-power. Ongoing ability: 1, 2, and 3-Cost cards here have -2 Power.

Spotlight Cache, March 19, 2024

Cannonball, series 5, new card. 5-cost, 8-power. On reveal ability: Move the highest power enemy card here away. If you can’t, destroy it with a Rock.

Kitty Pride, series 4. 1-cost, 1-power. When this returns to your hand, +1 Power. Returns at the start of each turn.

Ghost-Spider, series 4. 1-cost, 2-power. On Reveal ability: The last card you played moves here.

Spotlight Cache, March 26, 2024

War Machine, series 5, new card. 4-cost, 6-power. On reveal ability: Until the end of next turn, nothing can stop you from playing cards anywhere.

Silk, series 5. 2-cost, 5-power. After ANY card is played here, this moves to another location.

Silver Samurai, series 4. 4-cost, 5-power. On reveal ability: Each player discards the lowest-Power card from their hand.

How to open Spotlight Caches in Marvel Snap

You can open Spotlight Caches with Spotlight Keys, a reward you receive every 120 collection levels. Each week, the Spotlight Cache features three cards and one mystery variant. Opening a cache will grant you one of those four cards at random. If you unlock a card you already have, you’ll instead get a rare variant for that card.

Opening Spotlight Caches, then, is a matter of decision-making and resource conservation. If you only want only one of the available cards, you have a 25% chance of your Spotlight Key going to use — probably not worth it (unless you really, really want that card). If you’re eyeing all three cards, however, then you have a 75% chance of getting something you want.

Marvel Snap Spotlight Cache History

Here’s a list of all Marvel Snap cards that have been included in previous spotlight caches, so you can get a sense of how long it’s been since X-23 (or whatever card you’re looking for) has been in rotation.

Feb. 27: Proxima Midnight (new card), MODOK, Daken

Feb. 20: Corvus Glaive (new card), Gladiator, X-23

Feb. 13: Cull Obsidian (new card), Nimrod, Thanos

Feb. 6: Supergiant (new card), Darkhawk, Zabu

Jan. 31: Beta Ray Bill (new card), Galactus, Elsa Bloodstone

Jan. 24: Grand Master (new card), Loki, Hit Monkey

Jan. 16: Miek (new card), Annihilus, Phoenix Force

Jan. 9: Hercules (new card), Werewolf by Night, Howard the Duck

Jan. 2: Caiera (new card), High Evolutionary, Nebula

Dec. 26, 2023: Selene (new card), Iron Lad, Black Knight

Dec. 19, 2023: Havok (new card), Nico Minoru, Legion

Dec. 12, 2023: Blob (new card), The Living Tribunal, Ravonna Renslayer

Dec. 5, 2023: Man-Thing, Stegron, Jeff the Baby Land Shark

Nov. 28, 2023: Martyr (new card), Jean Grey, Spider-Man 2099

Nov. 21, 2023: Annilihus (new card), Daken, X-23

Nov. 14, 2023: Gladiator (new card), Mirage, Loki

Nov. 7, 2023: Alioth, Knull, Negasonic Teenage Warhead

Oct. 31, 2023: Werewolf by Night (new card), Silk, Ghost Spider

Oct. 24, 2023: Nico Minoru (new card), Kitty Pryde, Phoenix Force

Oct. 17, 2023: Black Knight (new card), Stature, Modok

Oct. 10, 2023: Man-Thing (new card), Silver Samurai, Lady Deathstrike

Oct. 3, 2023: Thanos, X-23, Echo

Sept. 26, 2023: Mobius M. Mobius (new card), High Evolutionary, Kang the Conquerer

Sept. 19, 2023: Ravonna Renslayer (new card), Jean Grey, Zabu

Sept. 12, 2023: Alioth (new card), Snowguard, Hit Monkey

Sept. 5, 2023: Jeff the Baby Land Shark, Ghost Spider, Knull

Aug. 28, 2023: Silver Samurai (new card), Kitty Pryde, Spider-Man 2099

Aug. 21, 2023: X-23 (new card), Nebula, Silk

Aug. 14, 2023: Lady Deathstrike (new card), Modok, Stature

Aug. 7, 2023: Galactus, Nimrod, Spider-Ham