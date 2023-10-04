When does the Modern Warfare 3 beta release, and how do you get access?

Modern Warfare 3 will see a multiplayer beta over two weekends in October.

As with the previous Modern Warfare games, the beta will first be exclusive to PlayStation owners, with a period of early access for those with a beta code. The second weekend will have a similarly staggered access for all consoles, with PlayStation players continuing to have open access.

In short, if you are on PlayStation and have a Modern Warfare 3 pre-order, you will have the most amount of time possible with the beta — and for those who don’t pre-order and are playing on another console, you’ll have to wait until partway through the second weekend to play.

Here’s when Modern Warfare 3’s beta releases, how to get access and everything else we know about what to expect.

Modern Warfare 3 beta dates

Modern Warfare 3’s beta takes place across two weekends — the first exclusive to PlayStation — with both offering a period of early access with a beta code.

Here are the Modern Warfare 3 beta dates, and for which platforms:

Modern Warfare 3 beta weekend 1 (Oct 7-10, PlayStation only)

Friday, Oct. 6, to Saturday, Oct. 7 (PlayStation early access)

Sunday, Oct. 8, to Tuesday, Oct. 10 (PlayStation open beta)

Modern Warfare 3 beta weekend 2 (Oct 12-16, all platforms)

Thursday, Oct. 12, to Friday, Oct. 13 (PC and Xbox early access, PlayStation open beta)

Saturday, Oct. 14, to Monday, Oct. 16 (PC, Xbox, and PlayStation open beta)

Modern Warfare 3 beta start times

Here’s the Modern Warfare 3 beta start time for each weekend, which is also the time when each period transitions from early access to open beta:

10 a.m. PDT for the West Coast of North America

for the West Coast of North America 1 p.m. EDT for the East Coast of North America

for the East Coast of North America 6 p.m. BST for the U.K.

for the U.K. 7 p.m. CEST for west mainland Europe

for west mainland Europe 2 a.m. JST in Japan (the following day)

In short, every new phase will sync with 10 a.m. PDT, meaning an evening start in Europe and a late morning or early afternoon start in the Americas.

How to get Modern Warfare 3 beta access

Each platform has a period of early access on their respective weekends, which can be accessed through a beta code.

To get a Modern Warfare 3 beta code, you must pre-order the game. If you have pre-ordered digitally, you’ll be automatically be granted access on your chosen platform, while physical orders will receive a beta code from that retailer.

Remember, you can still access the beta without pre-ordering — you’ll just have to wait for the open beta period to begin on your respective platform, as outlined in the dates section earlier in this article.

Though all versions of Modern Warfare 3 will grant pre-order access, you can use certain Vault Edition perks — the Nemesis Operator Pack and Fate Weapon Vaults — in the open beta as well as the full game, if you decide to opt for that over the standard edition.

How to redeem a Modern Warfare 3 beta code

If you have a beta code, you can redeem the code on the official Call of Duty website. Log into your Call of Duty/Activision account (or create one if you haven’t already), enter the code, and select your platform and region.

From there, a code will be emailed to the email address registered to your account soon before the beta period begins.

As mentioned above, if you digitally pre-ordered Modern Warfare 3 (through PlayStation Store, Microsoft Store, Steam or Battle.net) then you’ll have automatic access — there’s no beta code required.

What is featured in the Modern Warfare 3 beta?

Whether you’re playing in early access on PlayStation, or joining as part of the open beta on another platform in the second half of the latter weekend, here’s everything we know about the beta so far: