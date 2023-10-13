Best AMR9 loadout, class build in Modern Warfare 3

You’ll want to learn the best AMR9 loadout in the MW3 beta as we go into the second weekend, as it goes toe-to-toe with the Striker for the best SMG right now (sorry Rival-9 fans).

With the right attachments, it can compete with assault rifles at range with ease. From the get-go, the AMR9 doesn’t have too much recoil, but once you kit it out with one very vital attachment indeed, it becomes a must-have.

Unlike the Striker and our MCW loadout, the AMR9 doesn’t appear to have a real-life counterpart, although the gun did previously feature in 2014’s Advanced Warfare under the same name. Here’s what you need to know about Modern Warfare 3’s counterpart, and the best AMR9 class to build around it.

How to unlock the AMR9 in Modern Warfare 3’s beta

As mentioned, the AMR9 wasn’t available in the first PlayStation-exclusive beta weekend thanks to the level cap being 20. Now it has been extended to 30, you can unlock the AMR9 at level 21.

As soon as you do get your hands on it, you’ll want to start leveling it up: this is because one of the attachments you’ll want isn’t available until you max it out, making it one of the best guns in the beta.

Best AMR9 loadout in Modern Warfare 3

Here is the best AMR9 loadout in the Modern Warfare 3 beta:

Barrel: Tectonic Extended Integral Suppressor

Tectonic Extended Integral Suppressor Underbarrel: Kimura RYN-03 Vertical Grip

Kimura RYN-03 Vertical Grip Ammunition: 9mm High Grain

9mm High Grain Optic: Slate Reflector

Slate Reflector Rear Grip: Sakin ZX Grip

There are two attachments to note here. The first is the Tectonic Extended Integral Suppressor. This isn’t unlocked until your AMR9 reaches level 28 (the weapon’s max level is 29), but it does an incredible job improving the gun’s range. It has the added bonus of being undetectable by radar, which you can’t complain about — but it does reduce your sprint to fire speed and ADS speed, which means the AMR9 firmly shifts from being an SMG into a mid-range gun.

The other is the 9mm High Grain ammo, which is unlocked at level 29. To use the AMR9 in this manner, competing with assault rifles while also holding its own up close, this attachment is essentially mandatory because it increases both bullet velocity and damage range.

However, it reduces its recoil control, which is where the underbarrel and rear grip attachments listed come in handy to help counteract that. (There’s no point having a gun that tears enemies down at range if you can’t hit your shots!) The Slate Reflector optic is personal preference, as you could go for something a little more zoomed in if you really want to fight at range.

Best AMR9 class in Modern Warfare 3

Here’s the best class to use alongside the AMR9 in the Modern Warfare 3 beta:

Vest: Engineer Vest

Engineer Vest Secondary: Renetti (with Jak Ferocity Carbine conversion kit)

Renetti (with Jak Ferocity Carbine conversion kit) Tactical: Flash Grenade x2

Flash Grenade x2 Field Equipment: ACS

ACS Gloves: Quick-Grip Gloves

Quick-Grip Gloves Boots: Lightweight Boots

Lightweight Boots Gear: Ghost T/V Camo

Ghost T/V Camo Gear: EOD Padding

You have a lot of flexibility with the class surrounding the AMR9, because even though you’ve kitted it out to be strong at range, you can still play quickly instead of holding down one anchor spot. To that end, the Renetti with the conversion kit is an absolute must use for whenever you need to whip out your secondary, and the Quick-Grip Gloves assist with this.

The ACS is excellent for helping win objective-based modes, while the Flash Grenades are a personal preference — you could also opt for Smoke Grenades. Lightweight Boots are straightforward as they’ll help you get about the map quicker, EOD Padding will protect you from explosives, and the Ghost T/V Camo is essential alongside the Integral Suppressor as it means as long as you’re moving, you’ll never show up on enemy radar.

You can switch these out if you desire though — Mission Control Comlink is useful if you want to get your airstrike or juggernaut quicker.

On the whole though, this AMR9 build and class is one of the most consistent in the game: the Striker will out-do it for damage, but the recoil control here is a godsend.