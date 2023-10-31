When does early access to the Modern Warfare 3 campaign start?

Modern Warfare 3 doesn’t officially launch until Nov. 10, but you can get early access to the campaign up to week beforehand. Hot off the heels of an open beta, it’s your second chance to play part of Modern Warfare 3 earlier than usual — if you’ve paid up, naturally.

Here’s when Modern Warfare 3 early access starts for the campaign, and what time campaign early access starts in your time zone.

How to get MW3 campaign early access

Early access to the Modern Warfare 3 campaign is available to anyone who digitally preorders the game — whether or not it’s the standard edition or the premium “Vault” edition.

What time does early access to MW3 campaign start on PC?

On Windows PC, where Modern Warfare 3 is available via Steam and Battle.net, campaign early access begins at 10 a.m. PT on Thursday, Nov. 2, according to an Activision blog post.

Here’s what that is in your time zone:

10 a.m. PDT on Nov. 2 for the West Coast of North America

on Nov. 2 for the West Coast of North America 1 p.m. EDT on Nov. 2 for the East Coast of North America

on Nov. 2 for the East Coast of North America 5 p.m. GMT on Nov. 2 for the U.K.

on Nov. 2 for the U.K. 6 a.m. CEST on Nov. 2 for west mainland Europe

on Nov. 2 for west mainland Europe 2 a.m. JST on Nov. 3 for Japan

If you’ve pre-ordered, you’ll be able to preload the Modern Warfare 3 campaign starting at 9 a.m. PT on Nov. 1.

What time does early access to MW3 campaign start on Xbox and PlayStation?

Activision has not yet shared details about when exactly early access to the Modern Warfare 3 campaign rolls out on PlayStation or Xbox consoles. For 2022’s Modern Warfare 2, Activision rolled out early access to the campaign of that year’s entry at the same time for all platforms: 10 a.m. PT on Oct. 20, 2022. While Activision has not officially confirmed the same will be the case for Modern Warfare 3, public listings indicate console early access will be at or around the same time as PC.

In a blog post last week, Activision “estimated” it would begin on Nov. 2. Listings for Modern Warfare 3 on both the Xbox and PlayStation digital storefronts tout the option to play the campaign “up to a week early,” though note that access is subject to time zone differences.

What comes with MW3 campaign early access?

A direct sequel to 2022’s Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, the campaign for Modern Warfare 3 continues the narrative of Captain John Price’s Task Force 141. Early access gets you the whole campaign, too. Like Starfield, Diablo 4, Mortal Kombat, and more big-budget games, Call of Duty is the latest tentpole to offer divergent release dates. In this case, Nov. 2 is for all intents and purposes the Modern Warfare 3 release date.

Alongside early access to the campaign, Modern Warfare 3 preorders include the Zombie Ghost Operator skin for the game’s multiplayer component, which officially goes live on Nov. 10. If you preorder the pricier Vault Edition, you also get:

The Soul Harvester Tracer weapon blueprint

The Nemesis Operator pack

Two weapon vaults

The battle pass for season 1, called Blackcell, plus 30 tier skips

If you plan on jumping into the multiplayer when it goes live, check our guides on the best Striker loadout, best MCW loadout, and best AMR9 loadout.