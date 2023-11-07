When does Modern Warfare 3 multiplayer and Zombies release?

Modern Warfare 3 will soon see the release of its multiplayer and Zombies modes, following an open multiplayer beta and early access campaign period (for those who pre-ordered the game digitally).

Though Modern Warfare 3 formally launches on Nov. 10, multiplayer and Zombies will start to roll out at various times starting on Nov. 9, depending on your region and platform. Here’s when you’ll see Modern Warfare 3 release in your time zone, and what to expect from the full Modern Warfare 3 release.

When does MW3 multiplayer and Zombies release on PC?

Modern Warfare 3 releases at 9 p.m. PST on Thursday, Nov. 9, on Windows PC according to an Activision blog post. Here’s when Modern Warfare 3 multiplayer and Zombies launches in your timezone:

9 p.m. PST on Nov. 9 for the West Coast of North America

12 a.m. EST on Nov. 10 for the East Coast of North America

5 a.m. GMT on Nov. 10 for the U.K.

6 a.m. CEST on Nov. 10 for west mainland Europe

2 p.m. JST on Nov. 10 for Japan

Modern Warfare 3 is playable on Steam and Battle.net, but not the Epic Games Store.

When does MW3 multiplayer and Zombies release on PlayStation and Xbox?

On consoles, Modern Warfare 3 rolls out on regional basis, starting at midnight on Nov. 10 in New Zealand (3 a.m. PST on Nov. 9). According to an Activision blog post, Modern Warfare 3 will “fully live worldwide” on PlayStation and Xbox by 10 p.m. PST on Thursday, Nov. 9. Here’s when Modern Warfare 3 multiplayer and Zombies will be live by in your timezone:

10 p.m. PST on Nov. 9 for the West Coast of North America

1 a.m. EST on Nov. 10 for the East Coast of North America

6 a.m. GMT on Nov. 10 for the U.K.

7 a.m. CEST on Nov. 10 for west mainland Europe

3 p.m. JST on Nov. 10 for Japan

Modern Warfare 3 is cross-gen, and will be playable on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. Despite recent approval for Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision, which publishes Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, the shooter will not launch day one on Game Pass.

What to expect from the full release of MW3?

When Modern Warfare 3 goes live globally on Nov. 10, here’s some of what you can expect:

Across both the standard multiplayer and the Zombies mode, the Modern Warfare 3 pre-reason allows you to progress through 55 levels of Military Ranks, unlocking new loadout items along the way.

You’ll be able to complete daily and weekly challenges, in addition to challenges related to weapons, operators, calling cards, and the armory.

If you picked up the premium Vault Edition of Modern Warfare 3, you’ll get access to your Nemesis Operator skins and FATE weapon vaults.

Completing all 15 missions of Modern Warfare 3 campaign will grant you various rewards for use in multiplayer, including four operators, four calling cards, and one weapon blueprint. You can see some in the graphic above, but Activision has all of the details here.

Modern Warfare 3 season 1 will start at an unspecified date in early December, and will introduce three new core 6v6 maps plus integration with Call of Duty: Warzone.

If you plan on jumping into the multiplayer when it goes live, check our guides on the best Striker loadout, best MCW loadout, and best AMR9 loadout.