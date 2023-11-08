‘Precious Cargo’ item and weapon locations in Modern Warfare 3

“Precious Cargo” is the second mission in Modern Warfare 3. Several of the main campaign missions have collectible items and weapons to find. This gear doesn’t carry over between missions, but, once you’ve collected it, you can change your loadout both during the mission and any time you replay it.

Our Modern Warfare 3 guide will show you all of the weapon locations and item locations in “Precious Cargo.”

All ‘Precious Cargo’ weapon and item locations in MW3

There are 21 weapons and items to find in the “Precious Cargo” mission.

1. MTZ-556

You’ll find the MTZ-556 assault rifle in the Shadow Company shipping container just east of the starting location.

2. Silenced WSP Swarm

You’ll find the Silenced WSP Swarm SMG in the same shipping container as the MTZ-556 above.

3. Recon Drone

Back outside, turn to the right. A little east of the container, you’ll find an open container with the Recon Drone field upgrade inside.

4. Silenced Rival-9

Hop onto the boxes just to the right of the Recon Drone’s container. Climb up to find another orange crate with the Silenced Rival-9 SMG inside.

5. Heartbeat Sensor

Head back to the first container and turn south to find another Shadow Company container. Inside, you’ll find the Heartbeat Sensor field upgrade.

6. Silenced Expedite 12

From the Heartbeat Sensor, head south and take the first left. Turn right immediately and you’ll find the Silenced Expedite 12 shotgun in a crate on the second row of shipping containers.

7. 556 Icarus

Head east along the bottom of the map and watch for a small building on your left. Get past the guards and you’ll find the 556 Icarus light machine gun in a crate in the northwest corner.

8. Snapshot Pulse

In the northwest corner of the same room, you’ll find the Snapshot Pulse field upgrade.

9. PILA

Back outside, look for a ladder on the south-facing wall. Climb to the roof to find the PILA launcher.

10. Munitions Box

Keep heading east across the bottom of the map to reach the tower — where you’ll find the manifest for this mission’s objective. On the ground floor, head into the garage to the southeast to find the Munitions Box field upgrade.

11. RPK

Continue up the tower to the third floor. In the room across from the Harbormaster’s Office, you’ll find a crate against the window with the RPK light machine gun inside.

12. Pulemyot 762

Inside the Harbormaster’s Office, there’s a hallway leading to the southwest. Head through it to find a crate with the Pulemyot 762 light machine gun.

13. Explosive Victus XMR

Continue up the stairs to the roof and take a left to find the Explosive Victus XMR sniper rifle (and a good perch to clear out some baddies).

14. Silenced ISO Hemlock

From the roof, look to the northeast and you’ll find another building standing on its own. The Silenced ISO Hemlock assault rifle is in the crate inside.

15. Signal 50

From that building start working back to the west. A little to the north, you’ll pass by one of the automated gantries. Climb up it to the catwalk on the northern side (not quite the very top of the gantry) to find the Signal 50 sniper rifle.

16. Hybrid STB 556

Drop off the gantry heading southwest and you’ll find another small building. Head to the room on the north side to find the Hybrid STB 556 assault rifle.

17. BAS-B

Exit the building and climb onto the shipping containers heading west. You’ll find the BAS-B in an orange crate on the top of the northern edge of the stacks of shipping containers.

18. GS Magna

Continue along the tops of the shipping container heading west. Just before you reach the edge of the map, look for a small open area on the ground. You’ll find the GS Magna handgun in a small orange crate.

19. Incendiary Bryson 800

When you first board the ship, cut to the north (port) side as you work forward. Stay on the deck level and take the first door on the left that you come to. You’ll find the Incendiary Bryson 800 shotgun in a small room there.

20. RGL-80

Keep heading east toward the bridge. When you enter, take the first door on the left to find a crate with the RGL-80 launcher inside.

21. KVD Enforcer

A little further into the ship, you’ll find the Control Room with the GPS trackers on a long table. Go through the first door on the left to find the KVD Enforcer sniper rifle.

