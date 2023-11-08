 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to get the A Shot Blocked achievement and trophy in Modern Warfare 3

Shoot the gun out of the air during “Flashpoint”

By Paulo Kawanishi
A soldier aims a weapon at a paramedic in MW3 during the Flashpoint mission while getting the A Shot Blocked trophy. Image: Sledgehammer Games/Activision via Polygon

A Shot Blocked is an achievement/trophy you can get during the “Flashpoint” mission in Modern Warfare 3. To earn it, you’ll need to shoot a gun out of the air before an enemy catches it.

It’s a tricky challenge, one that requires you to be in the right place at the right time, but our Modern Warfare 3 guide can show you how to complete the A Shot Blocked trophy.

How to get the A Shot Blocked trophy in MW3

The A Shot Blocked trophy requires you to shoot a gun out of the air during “Flashpoint,” in which you need to fight your way through a crowded stadium while avoiding hurting civilians.

Once you pass the first section of the mission, heading through the concourse, you get to a stairwell that will take you to a higher floor, where you find a door with Verdanks Center written above it. This is the room where you can get A Shot Blocked.

Two soldiers walk into a room while getting the A Shot Blocked achievement in MW3. Image: Sledgehammer Games/Activision via Polygon

In the room, you find a group of enemies disguised as paramedics. First, you need to wait for the dialogue between Price and the paramedics to finish. As they talk, you should position yourself close to where Price is and aim your gun to shoot in the direction of the top handles on the door that in the back of the room.

A soldier aims a rifle at terrorists while getting the A Shot Blocked trophy in MW3. Image: Sledgehammer Games/Activision via Polygon

With your gun ready, you need to wait for the right moment. As Price says “Stand back!”, one of the disguised paramedics on the right side in the back of the room will start moving toward the bench in front of you. They’ll throw a gun to another paramedic on the left side.

An arrow points to a terrorist in disguise during the Flashpoint mission in MW3. Image: Sledgehammer Games/Activision via Polygon

When Price asks “Where is Makarov?”, prepare yourself to shoot the machine gun while it’s in the middle of the air.

An arrow points to a soldier throwing a weapon for the A Shot Blocked achievement in MW3. Image: Sledgehammer Games/Activision via Polygon

Getting the trophy might sound straightforward, but you’ll probably need to try more than once before hitting the bullets.

Because of that, in case you miss the gun, pause the game and restart from the last checkpoint. Do not kill all the enemies and leave the room. Otherwise, you reach a new checkpoint, forcing you to restart the mission from scratch to try getting the A Shot Blocked trophy again.

For more Modern Warfare 3 guides, see how to earn the Back in the Field trophy, learn where to find all items and weapons in “Precious Cargo,” or check out our walkthrough for “Deep Cover.” If you’re jumping into multiplayer when it goes live, check our guides on the best Striker loadout, best MCW loadout, and best AMR9 loadout.

