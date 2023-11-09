How to get the Elevator Out of Order achievement and trophy in Modern Warfare 3

Elevator Out of Order is an achievement/trophy you can get during the “Highrise” mission in Modern Warfare 3. To get it, you’ll need to ascend to the top of the building that comprises the level in 45 seconds flat.

The building in “Highrise” features 13 floors of enemies, so getting the Elevator Out of Order trophy is no small feat — in fact, it requires more prep than most Modern Warfare 3 trophies. Our guide will you show how to get the Elevator Out of Order achievement/trophy in Modern Warfare 3.

How to get the Ascender in ‘Highrise’ in MW3

You can’t get the Elevator Out of Order trophy on your first run through “Highrise.” Unlocking the achievement requires the Ascender, which is located on the 11th floor. Once you have the Ascender, run through the level again to try for the Elevator Out of Order trophy.

At the beginning of “Highrise,” in the basement, use the ladder to reach the 5th floor.

From there, keep going ahead — there is only one possible path — and get to the 6th floor. Follow the hallway, go up the staircase, and jump over a window to get to the 7th floor.

Outside the building, follow the path to reach a room with a destroyed ceiling. Use the rack to reach the edge and get to the 8th floor.

Go ahead until you find an elevator, enter the corridor beside it, where you can find a small opening with a ladder that takes you to the 9th floor.

After climbing the ladder, you’ll find yourself in front of a few windows. Get outside of the building using the one on the left and follow the path that will lead you to the 11th floor.

On this floor, you want to go to the west side of the map. To do so, follow the hallway.

At its end, there is a hole in the wall. Go ahead, stay inside the building and follow the corridor until you find a window with a rope.

Beside it, in an orange box, you can find the Ascender.

How to get the Elevator Out of Order trophy in Modern Warfare 3

With the Ascender in your possession, getting the Elevator Out of Order achievement/trophy is pretty straightforward. First off, avoid wasting time trying to kill enemies, and sprint whenever you can.

In the basement, use the Ascender to take you to the 5th floor.

By retreading the same path you took to get the Ascender, pass the two enemies in the corridor and reach the next rope. Use it to get to the 11th floor.

All you need to do next is, in the window, use the Ascender to zipline to a platform outside the building.

Then, go ahead and use the second rope to zipline you to the next section.

Once you get to the other side you will receive a pop-up notification that you completed the Elevator Out of Order achievement/trophy in Modern Warfare 3.

