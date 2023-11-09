 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

How to get the Elevator Out of Order achievement and trophy in Modern Warfare 3

Reach the top of the “Highrise” building in 45 seconds

By Paulo Kawanishi
/ new
A man leans out of a window during the Highrise mission in MW3 while trying to get the Elevator Out of Order trophy. Image: Sledgehammer Games/Activision via Polygon

Elevator Out of Order is an achievement/trophy you can get during the “Highrise” mission in Modern Warfare 3. To get it, you’ll need to ascend to the top of the building that comprises the level in 45 seconds flat.

The building in “Highrise” features 13 floors of enemies, so getting the Elevator Out of Order trophy is no small feat — in fact, it requires more prep than most Modern Warfare 3 trophies. Our guide will you show how to get the Elevator Out of Order achievement/trophy in Modern Warfare 3.

How to get the Ascender in ‘Highrise’ in MW3

You can’t get the Elevator Out of Order trophy on your first run through “Highrise.” Unlocking the achievement requires the Ascender, which is located on the 11th floor. Once you have the Ascender, run through the level again to try for the Elevator Out of Order trophy.

At the beginning of “Highrise,” in the basement, use the ladder to reach the 5th floor.

A soldier walks toward stairs to climb to the 5th floor in Highrise in MW3. Image: Sledgehammer Games/Activision via Polygon

From there, keep going ahead — there is only one possible path — and get to the 6th floor. Follow the hallway, go up the staircase, and jump over a window to get to the 7th floor.

A soldier runs toward a window in Highrise in MW3. Image: Sledgehammer Games/Activision via Polygon

Outside the building, follow the path to reach a room with a destroyed ceiling. Use the rack to reach the edge and get to the 8th floor.

A soldier runs toward boxes in Highrise in MW3. Image: Sledgehammer Games/Activision via Polygon

Go ahead until you find an elevator, enter the corridor beside it, where you can find a small opening with a ladder that takes you to the 9th floor.

A soldier climbs a ladder looking for the Elevator Out of Order trophy in Highrise in MW3. Image: Sledgehammer Games/Activision via Polygon

After climbing the ladder, you’ll find yourself in front of a few windows. Get outside of the building using the one on the left and follow the path that will lead you to the 11th floor.

A soldier climbs a ladder looking for the 11th floor of Highrise while getting the Elevator Out of Order achievement in MW3. Image: Sledgehammer Games/Activision via Polygon

On this floor, you want to go to the west side of the map. To do so, follow the hallway.

A soldier walks down a hallway looking for the Elevator Out of Order trophy in Highrise in MW3. Image: Sledgehammer Games/Activision via Polygon

At its end, there is a hole in the wall. Go ahead, stay inside the building and follow the corridor until you find a window with a rope.

A soldier climbs through a hole in the wall looking for the Elevator Out of Order trophy in Highrise in MW3. Image: Sledgehammer Games/Activision via Polygon

Beside it, in an orange box, you can find the Ascender.

A soldier opens a box with the Ascender in Highrise in MW3. Image: Sledgehammer Games/Activision via Polygon

How to get the Elevator Out of Order trophy in Modern Warfare 3

With the Ascender in your possession, getting the Elevator Out of Order achievement/trophy is pretty straightforward. First off, avoid wasting time trying to kill enemies, and sprint whenever you can.

In the basement, use the Ascender to take you to the 5th floor.

A soldier climbs a ladder in Highrise in MW3 while getting the Elevator Out of Order achievement. Image: Sledgehammer Games/Activision via Polygon

By retreading the same path you took to get the Ascender, pass the two enemies in the corridor and reach the next rope. Use it to get to the 11th floor.

A soldier walks toward stairs in MW3 in Highrise. Image: Sledgehammer Games/Activision via Polygon

All you need to do next is, in the window, use the Ascender to zipline to a platform outside the building.

A soldier stands near an open window and a desk while getting the Out of Order trophy in Highrise in MW3. Image: Sledgehammer Games/Activision via Polygon

Then, go ahead and use the second rope to zipline you to the next section.

A soldier rides a zipline between buildings in Highrise in MW3 while getting the Elevator Out of Order achievement. Image: Sledgehammer Games/Activision via Polygon

Once you get to the other side you will receive a pop-up notification that you completed the Elevator Out of Order achievement/trophy in Modern Warfare 3.

For more Modern Warfare 3 guides, see how to earn the Back in the Field trophy and the A Shot Blocked achievement, learn where to find all items and weapons in “Precious Cargo,” or check out our walkthrough for “Deep Cover.” If you’re jumping into multiplayer when it goes live, check our guides on the best Striker loadout, best MCW loadout, and best AMR9 loadout.

Loading comments...

The Latest

Modern Warfare 3 campaign mission list and game length

By Paulo Kawanishi
/ new

Sony’s plan for 12 live-service PlayStation games by 2026 just got cut in half

By Michael McWhertor
/ new

Translucent Steam Deck OLED is a threat to financial responsibility

By Chris Plante
/ new

What the Steam Deck OLED means for your old Steam Deck

By Chris Plante
/ new

For Valve, the Steam Deck OLED is just the beginning

By Chris Plante
/ new

The Steam Deck OLED’s cutest gimmick is its case

By Chris Plante
/ new