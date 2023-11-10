Best SVA 545 loadout, class build in Modern Warfare 3

Knowing the best SVA 545 loadout in Modern Warfare 3 is essential, as this is the very first gun you’ll get your hands on, as soon as you unlock the create-a-class option at rank four. Use it right, and it’s also one of the best guns in the game.

The SVA 545 is a very capable assault rifle that has the special perk of firing the first two bullets in its clip in quick succession. Not quite simultaneously (because how would that work?), but very quickly one after the other, which means that if you can get the hang of tap-firing, you can ensure every shot fired is two bullets at once. Here are the details of our picks for the best SVA 545 loadout in MW3.

How to unlock the SVA 545 in MW3

As mentioned above, you must rank up to level four to unlock the SVA 545, at which point you’ll find it in the assault rifle category when you create your first class. However, you may also be wondering how to unlock Crimson Fate and Carbon Fate, two special blueprint versions of the gun that look absolutely splendid with red and blue highlights underneath a silver-jewel crusted skin.

Unfortunately, these are a perk you’ll receive if you own the Vault Edition of Modern Warfare 3, and are unobtainable through any other means. However, you do also get the same blueprints for the AMR9, Riveter, and Longbow in the Vault Edition.

Best SVA 545 loadout in MW3

Here is the best SVA 545 loadout in Modern Warfare 3:

Muzzle: FTAC Castle Comp

FTAC Castle Comp Barrel: STV Precision Barrel

STV Precision Barrel Underbarrel: VX Pineapple

VX Pineapple Stock: Mane V6 Stock

Mane V6 Stock Rear Grip: Demo 650 Grip

As is the case with most assault rifles in Modern Warfare 3, to make the SVA 545 the best it can be, you’ll want to focus on ensuring it can pick enemies off at range. Now this is a gun that is fairly adept at killing foes at a distance anyway because the recoil isn’t too severe, but our build focuses wholly on improving that recoil control even further, so what you’ll have in your hands is essentially a laser beam.

The Underbarrel, Rear Grip, Muzzle, and Stock attachments here all contribute toward reducing this recoil, while the Barrel helps a little while also improving the range and accuracy. You sacrifice a little mobility and handling with this build, but this isn’t a gun you want to be sprinting everywhere with anyway. You’ll also notice we haven’t included an Optic; this is because the SVA 545 has one of the best iron sights in the game and offers a lot of visibility, but if you need any zoom, we’d recommend swapping the Mane V6 Stock for your Optic of choice.

Best SVA 545 class in Modern Warfare 3

Here is the best class to use alongside the SVA 545 in Modern Warfare 3:

Vest: Infantry Vest

Infantry Vest Secondary: Renetti (with Jak Ferocity Carbine conversion kit)

Renetti (with Jak Ferocity Carbine conversion kit) Tactical: Stun Grenade

Stun Grenade Lethal: Breacher Drone

Breacher Drone Field Equipment: Portable Radar

Portable Radar Gloves: Marksman Gloves

Marksman Gloves Boots: Stalker Boots

Stalker Boots Gear: EOD Padding

The Infantry Vest is the first vest you unlock and admittedly the most basic of all the choices, but it works here because the SVA 545 is a pretty standard gun and you don’t need anything too special. The Renetti is the best sidearm in the game, and with the Jak Ferocity Carbine conversion kit, it turns it into a mini SMG that can deal a lot of damage.

Additionally, the Portable Radar is ideal for players who like to set up shop at an anchor point and defend a location, as it should help prevent any foes from sneaking up behind you. However, if you’re playing a little more mobile with this class, replace it with the ACS to help you capture the objective, or the Comm Scrambler to mess with your enemies. The Marksman Gloves and Stalker Boots both help with your accuracy, while the EOD Padding is essential to stop you from being forced out of your spot by a grenade.

