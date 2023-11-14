Best BAS-B loadout, class build in Modern Warfare 3

The best BAS-B loadout in Modern Warfare 3 is perfect is you want a little more range than your standard assault rifle.

Battle rifles typically toe the line between assault and marksman rifles, offering a slightly slower fire rate in favor of shots that pack a little more punch.

However, they’re not as suited to close quarters combat, so you can’t be runnin’ and gunnin’ with these weapons, and you need to make sure you hit your shots because the magazine sizes are typically a little smaller than assault rifles.

Here’s the best BAS-B loadout in MW3, and all the details on how to unlock it. Looking for other weapons to try? Our list of best guns can steer you in the right direction.

How to unlock the BAS-B in Modern Warfare 3

To unlock the BAS-B in Modern Warfare 3, you must reach level 17. Unlike some of the guns in multiplayer, it is unlockable solely by ranking up with XP, rather than requiring an armory unlock.

The BAS-B’s main competitors are the SVA 545 and MCW assault rifles; the former is unlocked super early at level four, while the latter isn’t unlocked until level 44, so the BAS-B is a solid option in the interim between the two.

Best BAS-B loadout in Modern Warfare 3

Here is the best BAS-B loadout in Modern Warfare 3:

Muzzle: VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor L

VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor L Barrel: Bruen Venom Long Barrel

Bruen Venom Long Barrel Underbarrel: VX Pineapple

VX Pineapple Rear Grip: STT88 Grip

STT88 Grip Optic: SZ Lonewolf Optic

As is usually the case with Optic attachments, it’s mostly down to personal preference; the SZ Lonewolf is a holographic sight with only a small amount of magnification, but if you’d rather something more precise, go for something with a 4x zoom. The rest of the attachments here all focus on recoil management, accuracy, and damage range.

The VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor is the only must-have, as it adds a silencer to the gun so you’re not detectable by radar, plus it adds recoil control, bullet velocity, and damage range. The Zulu-60 muzzle does similar, but it doesn’t offer the same damage range bonus.

The Bruen Venom Long Barrel also comes highly recommended for the same reasons, while the VX Pineapple and STT88 Grip can be switched out if desired. One other attachment you could consider is the .277 High Grain Rounds ammunition, although you’ll need to account for the negative recoil effect they provide elsewhere.

Best BAS-B class in Modern Warfare 3

Here is the best class to use alongside the BAS-B in Modern Warfare 3:

Vest: Gunner Vest

Gunner Vest Secondary: Riveter

Riveter Tactical: Smoke Grenade

Smoke Grenade Lethal: Breacher Drone

Breacher Drone Field Upgrade: Munitions Box

Munitions Box Gloves: Marksman Gloves

Marksman Gloves Gear: Threat Identification System

As you’d expect, if you’re rocking this build, you want to be positioned somewhere high, with cover, picking enemies off as they go for the objective. The suppressor means you won’t show up on the radar, but every now and then, you’ll need to deal with enemies up close, which is where the Gunner Vest and Riveter shotgun come in.

This is the best shotgun in the game, so you can breach and clear rooms with ease.

With a Smoke Grenade, you can block off sight lines if you have too many areas to cover while your teammates respawn, so you shouldn’t get picked off where you aren’t looking. The Breacher Drone will help you finish off enemies that you weaken, while the Munitions Box is there for ammo as you will quickly run out.

Finally, the Marksman Gloves will improve your accuracy, and the Threat Identification System is immensely helpful for your teammates if you’re sat back while they hurtle round the map.