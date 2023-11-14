‘Crash Site’ item and weapon locations in Modern Warfare 3

“Crash Site” is the seventh mission in Modern Warfare 3. Several of the main campaign missions have collectible items and weapons to find. This gear doesn’t carry over between missions, but, once you’ve collected it, you can change your loadout both during the mission and any time you replay it.

Our Modern Warfare 3 guide will show you all of the weapon locations and item locations in “Crash Site.”

All ‘Crash Site’ weapon and item locations in MW3

There are 10 weapons and items to find in the “Crash Site” mission.

1. Silenced Victus XMR

From the mission start on the east side of the map, head west-southwest past the water tower. After you crest the hill, you’ll see the Silenced Victus XMR in a small pavilion under a flickering light.

2. Kastov 762

Head west and into the house to the south of the titular crash site. In the front room, you’ll find an orange crate with the Kastov 762 inside.

3. Heartbeat Sensor

Head to the back of the house and loop around to the south side. You’ll find another crate with the Heartbeat Sensor at the southwest corner.

4. Silenced Crossbow

There’s another small pavilion just to the west between the tail section of the plane and the house. You’ll find the Silenced Crossbow inside.

5. Incendiary RAAL MG

Head north-northwest from the Silenced Crossbow and cross the street. You’ll find the Incendiary RAAL MG in another pavilion.

6. Incendiary Lockwood 680

Northeast of that pavilion, you’ll find another house. Hop through the window into the back room to find the Incendiary Lockwood 680.

7. Armor Box

Head north from the second house and cross the road to find another pavilion and another orange crate. This one has the Armor Box field upgrade inside.

8. Silenced M4

Head east-southeast toward the large silo and barn. You’ll find the Silenced M4 inside along the west wall.

9. Munitions Box

Continue southeast toward yet another pavilion to find the Munitions Box field upgrade inside.

10. Silenced SA-B 50

Back to the west, use the vehicle to climb on top of the low, flat-roofed building. You’ll find the Silenced SA-B 50 up there.

