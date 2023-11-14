How to repair a tire in Modern Warfare 3’s Zombies

Repairing a tire is one of many objectives you need to complete in Modern Warfare 3’s Zombies mode as part of the Road Rage Tier 1 mission.

While running over 30 zombies with a car is a clearer objective, repair a destroyed tire is more difficult when you don’t have a destroyed tire to begin with.

In this MW3 guide, we’ll show you how to complete Road Rage so you can move on to the Tier 2 mission, Interceptor, and destroy a Mercenary Convoy.

How to repair a tire in MW3 Zombies

To repair a tire in MWZ, all you need to do is walk up to a broken tire and hold the interact button — the same one you’d use to enter the vehicle itself, which varies based on your platform and if you’re using a keyboard or a controller.

Before you can fix a tire, you’ll first need to break it. The easiest way to do this is to just pull out a gun, aim it at a tire on any drivable vehicle, and pull the trigger until the wheel pops. Once it’s broken, keep looking at the tire and the prompt will change from “enter vehicle” to “repair tire.” Hold the interact button down until the tire returns to its normal shape.

Repairing the tire only takes a few seconds and you don’t need any special tools.

How to kill 30 zombies with your car

To finish the Road Rage mission, you’ll need to kill 30 zombies with your car. First, open your map and find a drivable vehicle. Large trucks work best here, but even an ATV can get the job done.

Once you find your car, jump inside and take it for a spin. Zombies should spawn randomly in packs of three or four as you go, on the road. Just drive or back into them and wait for the next group. You can do this anywhere on the map.

You can drive your car into higher density areas, like where the electric storms are happening. This is a faster way to finish the mission, but there’s a good chance your car will break during your spree, and you don’t want to be stranded in a bad area when that happens.

Once you kill all 30 and have repaired a tire, you’ll finish the mission.

