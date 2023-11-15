 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

‘Oligarch’ item and weapon locations in Modern Warfare 3

Find all the guns and field upgrades in ‘Oligarch’

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 approaching a beach-side mansion during Oligarch. Image: Sledgehammer Games/Activision via Polygon
“Oligarch” is the ninth mission in Modern Warfare 3. Several of the main campaign missions have collectible items and weapons to find. This gear doesn’t carry over between missions, but, once you’ve collected it, you can change your loadout both during the mission and any time you replay it.

Our Modern Warfare 3 guide will show you all of the weapon locations and item locations in “Oligarch.”

All ‘Oligarch’ weapon and item locations in MW3

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 all weapons and items locations map Graphic: Jeffrey Parkin | Sources: Sledgehammer Games/Activision via Polygon

There are 21 weapons and items to find in the “Oligarch” mission.

1. MCW 6.8

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 screenshot with the MCW 6.8 location marked. Image: Sledgehammer Games/Activision via Polygon

When the mission starts, head for the dock ahead of you and to the right. There’s a small boat docked on the north side with the MCW 6.8 on board.

2. STB 556

Head to the beach and take a slight right. The STB 556 is under an umbrella there — you can see it from the dock where you picked up the MCW 6.8.

3. Recon Drone

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 screenshot with the Recon Drone location marked. Image: Sledgehammer Games/Activision via Polygon

Climb up past the cabana behind where you picked up the STB 556 and climb the rocks. When you go over the low wall, you’ll be right on top of the Recon Drone field upgrade (and the Incendiary Bryson 800).

4. Incendiary Bryson 800

The Incendiary Bryson 800 is in the pool area right next to the Recon Drone.

5. Silenced Bryson 800

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 screenshot with the Silenced Bryson 800 location marked. Image: Sledgehammer Games/Activision via Polygon

Climb over the walls heading west and up to the bar area. The Silenced Bryson 800 is in a crate to the left of the bar that is also on your left.

6. Anti-Armor Rounds

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 screenshot with the Anti-Armor Rounds location marked. Image: Sledgehammer Games/Activision via Polygon

Head out of the bar going west and follow the paved path to the left. You’ll see the crate with the Anti-Armor Rounds ahead of you.

7. RGL-80

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 screenshot with the RGL-80 location marked. Image: Sledgehammer Games/Activision via Polygon

Climb up to the security office on the west edge of the map. Head inside and into the closet on your left to find the RGL-80. While you’re in there, hit the button to open the bunker across the way.

8. Pulemyot 762

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 screenshot with the Pulemyot 762 location marked. Image: Sledgehammer Games/Activision via Polygon

When you walk into the bunker, the Pulemyot 762 is immediately on your right.

9. Cronen Squall

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 screenshot with the Cronen Squall location marked. Image: Sledgehammer Games/Activision via Polygon

Back outside, look to the southeast. You’ll see the small orange crate with the Cronen Squall next to the statue in the center of the square.

10. Silenced DM56

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 screenshot with the Silenced DM56 location marked. Image: Sledgehammer Games/Activision via Polygon

Head southeast and toward the apartment up the stairs. Loop around to the south side and use the flower boxes to climb onto the roof. You’ll find the Silenced DM56 overlooking the beach.

11. Silenced M16

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 screenshot with the Silenced M16 location marked. Image: Sledgehammer Games/Activision via Polygon

Turn a little to the north-northeast, and make your way to the apartment overlooking the beach and the cabanas. You’ll find the Silenced M16 in the front room.

12. Heartbeat Sensor

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 screenshot with the Heartbeat Sensor location marked. Image: Sledgehammer Games/Activision via Polygon

Head east and down the stairs to the beach. You’ll find the Heartbeat Sensor in a cabana on your right just off the beach.

13. Explosive KATT AMR

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 screenshot with the Explosive KATT AMR location marked. Image: Sledgehammer Games/Activision via Polygon

Follow the beach to the right (south). You’ll come to a small tunnel along the waterline. Follow it inside and straight to the small alcove at the back. There’s a rope on your right to ascend. Take it up to find the Explosive KATT AMR.

14. Minigun

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 screenshot with the Minigun location marked. Image: Sledgehammer Games/Activision via Polygon

Heading to the mansion, stick to the west side of the map as you work north. Just past the main gate, you’ll find the Minigun in a supply drop.

15. Armor Box

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 screenshot with the Armor Box location marked. Image: Sledgehammer Games/Activision via Polygon

From the gate, you’ll find the Armor Box field upgrade behind an SUV on your left as you approach the mansion.

16. Hybrid Kastov 545

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 screenshot with the Hybrid Kastov 545 location marked. Image: Sledgehammer Games/Activision via Polygon

Before you go into the mansion, cut to the left (north) and into the garage. The Hybrid Kastov 545 is in a crate behind the first row of cars.

17. Snapshot Pulse

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 screenshot with the Snapshot Pulse location marked. Image: Sledgehammer Games/Activision via Polygon

Cut across the north side of the mansion and around to the east. Start down the cliffs there and you’ll find the Snapshot Pulse field upgrade on the first balcony you pass.

18. Silenced M4

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 screenshot with the Silenced M4 location marked. Image: Sledgehammer Games/Activision via Polygon

From the balcony where you picked up the Snapshot Pulse and look to the east and down. The Silenced M4 is on the next balcony.

19. Explosive Crossbow

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 screenshot with the Explosive Crossbow location marked. Image: Sledgehammer Games/Activision via Polygon

Drop down to the beach and head into the apartment on the dock to the southeast. You’ll find the Explosive Crossbow in the bedroom.

20. Silenced WSP-9

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 screenshot with the Silenced WSP-9 location marked. Image: Sledgehammer Games/Activision via Polygon

Back at the mansion, the Silenced WSP-9 is in an exercise room on the southeast corner of the ground floor.

21. Akimbo .50 GS

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 screenshot with the Akimbo .50 GS location marked. Image: Sledgehammer Games/Activision via Polygon

On the second floor of the mansion, head to the north end to find a bedroom. The Akimbo .50 GS is in a small crate on the bedside table.

For more Modern Warfare 3 guides, find all of the items and weapons in “Precious Cargo,” see how to earn the Back in the Field trophy and the A Shot Blocked achievement, or check out our walkthrough for “Deep Cover.” If you’re jumping into multiplayer, see how to switch to Tactical Stance, and check our guides on the best Striker loadout, best MCW loadout, and best AMR9 loadout.

