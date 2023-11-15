‘Oligarch’ item and weapon locations in Modern Warfare 3

“Oligarch” is the ninth mission in Modern Warfare 3. Several of the main campaign missions have collectible items and weapons to find. This gear doesn’t carry over between missions, but, once you’ve collected it, you can change your loadout both during the mission and any time you replay it.

Our Modern Warfare 3 guide will show you all of the weapon locations and item locations in “Oligarch.”

All ‘Oligarch’ weapon and item locations in MW3

There are 21 weapons and items to find in the “Oligarch” mission.

1. MCW 6.8

When the mission starts, head for the dock ahead of you and to the right. There’s a small boat docked on the north side with the MCW 6.8 on board.

2. STB 556

Head to the beach and take a slight right. The STB 556 is under an umbrella there — you can see it from the dock where you picked up the MCW 6.8.

3. Recon Drone

Climb up past the cabana behind where you picked up the STB 556 and climb the rocks. When you go over the low wall, you’ll be right on top of the Recon Drone field upgrade (and the Incendiary Bryson 800).

4. Incendiary Bryson 800

The Incendiary Bryson 800 is in the pool area right next to the Recon Drone.

5. Silenced Bryson 800

Climb over the walls heading west and up to the bar area. The Silenced Bryson 800 is in a crate to the left of the bar that is also on your left.

6. Anti-Armor Rounds

Head out of the bar going west and follow the paved path to the left. You’ll see the crate with the Anti-Armor Rounds ahead of you.

7. RGL-80

Climb up to the security office on the west edge of the map. Head inside and into the closet on your left to find the RGL-80. While you’re in there, hit the button to open the bunker across the way.

8. Pulemyot 762

When you walk into the bunker, the Pulemyot 762 is immediately on your right.

9. Cronen Squall

Back outside, look to the southeast. You’ll see the small orange crate with the Cronen Squall next to the statue in the center of the square.

10. Silenced DM56

Head southeast and toward the apartment up the stairs. Loop around to the south side and use the flower boxes to climb onto the roof. You’ll find the Silenced DM56 overlooking the beach.

11. Silenced M16

Turn a little to the north-northeast, and make your way to the apartment overlooking the beach and the cabanas. You’ll find the Silenced M16 in the front room.

12. Heartbeat Sensor

Head east and down the stairs to the beach. You’ll find the Heartbeat Sensor in a cabana on your right just off the beach.

13. Explosive KATT AMR

Follow the beach to the right (south). You’ll come to a small tunnel along the waterline. Follow it inside and straight to the small alcove at the back. There’s a rope on your right to ascend. Take it up to find the Explosive KATT AMR.

14. Minigun

Heading to the mansion, stick to the west side of the map as you work north. Just past the main gate, you’ll find the Minigun in a supply drop.

15. Armor Box

From the gate, you’ll find the Armor Box field upgrade behind an SUV on your left as you approach the mansion.

16. Hybrid Kastov 545

Before you go into the mansion, cut to the left (north) and into the garage. The Hybrid Kastov 545 is in a crate behind the first row of cars.

17. Snapshot Pulse

Cut across the north side of the mansion and around to the east. Start down the cliffs there and you’ll find the Snapshot Pulse field upgrade on the first balcony you pass.

18. Silenced M4

From the balcony where you picked up the Snapshot Pulse and look to the east and down. The Silenced M4 is on the next balcony.

19. Explosive Crossbow

Drop down to the beach and head into the apartment on the dock to the southeast. You’ll find the Explosive Crossbow in the bedroom.

20. Silenced WSP-9

Back at the mansion, the Silenced WSP-9 is in an exercise room on the southeast corner of the ground floor.

21. Akimbo .50 GS

On the second floor of the mansion, head to the north end to find a bedroom. The Akimbo .50 GS is in a small crate on the bedside table.

