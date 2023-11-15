How to get schematics in Modern Warfare 3’s Zombies

Schematics are the most valuable items you can find in Modern Warfare 3’s Zombies mode, as they allow for some permanent progression outside matches.

If you’re lucky enough to find the schematic for your favorite perk, for example, you can spawn into (some) of your matches with a can already in your inventory. This can help you kickstart your match, making it much easier to take on encounters like the Mercenary Convoy, or even brave a match solo.

In this MW3 Schematics Zombies guide, we’ll teach you how to find schematics quickly, how to unlock them permanently, and what all you can craft between matches.

How to get schematics in MW3 Zombies

The annoying thing about schematics in Zombies is that they’re that terrible mix of crucial and random — meaning I can’t exactly tell you where to find the schematic for your favorite perk. However, I’ve come across a few schematics in my games, so I can at least point you in the right direction.

Contracts have been my only reliable source of schematics in Zombies, specifically in the Tier 2 difficulty zone (the middle one). These Tier 2 Contracts are more difficult than the Tier 1 ones, but they’re still relatively simple to complete, even in a squad of random players who weren’t communicating at all outside of pings.

According to PC Gamer, you can also grab schematics from Mercenary Loot Caches and Aether Loot Caches, which you can find in outdoor activities like Aether Nests and Strongholds. I wasn’t able to replicate their schematic success in either of those activities, despite hours of testing on my own.

If you’re specifically looking to farm for schematics, Contracts are your best bet. They’re faster and safer than the game’s other activities. And, because they give you so much money, Contracts are also the activities that random squad mates tend to gravitate toward, allowing you to easily farm with a group even if you typically play solo.

How to unlock and use schematics in MW3 Zombies

Once you’ve collected a schematic out in the MW3 Zombies map and placed it in your backpack, you’ll need to extract. If you die with a schematic in your backpack, you will lose it and need to collect it again in a different match. If you successfully exfil with the schematic, however, you’ll permanently unlock the ability to craft that item for your characters.

The strange thing about schematics and crafting in Zombies is that there is a real-world timer associated with these items, and it’s based on their power. For example, the Raw Aetherium Crystal schematic that I have is on an eight hour cooldown. That means that every eight hours in the real world, I can craft a Raw Aetherium Crystal and equip it on one of my characters to instantly Pack-A-Punch a weapon. The Jugger-Nog Can, on the other hand, only has a three hour cooldown period between uses.

Once you craft these items, you’ll need to equip them to your character and load into the match with them.

MW3 schematics list

Here are the various different upgrades you can craft from schematics (once you unlock them) in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies:

Aetherium

Uncommon Aether Tool

Rare Aether Tool

Epic Aether Tool

Raw Aetherium Crystal

Refined Aetherium Crystal

Perk-A-Colas

Jugger-Nog Can

Deadshot Daiquiri Can

Death Perception

Elemental Pop Can

PHD Flopper Can

Quick Revive Can

Speed Cola Can

Stamin-Up Can

Tombstone Soda Can

Ammo Mods

Brain Rot Ammo Mod

Cryo Freeze Ammo Mod

Dead Wire Ammo Mod

Napalm Burst Ammo Mod

Shatter Blast Ammo Mod

Wonder Weapons

Ray Gun

Wunderwaffe DG-2

