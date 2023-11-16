‘Highrise’ item and weapon locations in Modern Warfare 3

“Highrise” is the tenth mission in Modern Warfare 3. Several of the main campaign missions have collectible items and weapons to find. This gear doesn’t carry over between missions, but, once you’ve collected it, you can change your loadout both during the mission and any time you replay it.

Our Modern Warfare 3 guide will show you all of the weapon locations and item locations in “Highrise.”

All ‘Highrise’ weapon and item locations in MW3

There are 19 weapons and items to find in the “Highrise” mission. “Highrise” is a bit different from the other missions because it’s much more vertical — it’s in a high-rise building. We’ll break down the collectibles by floor as you can find them.

There are four weapons and items to find on the fifth floor.

1. Silenced TAQ-M

When the mission starts, climb the ladder in the elevator shaft up to the fifth floor. At the fifth floor, head right (west) and grab the night vision goggles from the doorway as you go through. Take a right and work your you past all the traps as you head north. When you reach the stairwell, take a right and you’ll find the Silenced TAQ-M at the blockade at the end of the hall.

2. Snapshot Pulse

Retrace your steps to the elevator shaft. This time, take the hallway leading east. Take the first door on the left and then the next left. You’ll find the Snapshot Pulse field upgrade in a windowed hallway overlooking the courtyard.

3. .50 GS

Continue to the end of the hall and take the last door on the right. Head through into the next room and then out onto the balcony. Head back inside at the next door and the .50 GS will be on a table immediately on your right.

4. Silenced COR-45

In the same hallway, you’ll find the Silenced COR-45.

There are five weapons to find on the first floor.

5. Incendiary MCW

Make your way to the stairwell at the east end of the hall. Drop from there all the way down to the first floor — use your parachute to survive the fall. You’ll land next to the Incendiary MCW. Unblock the door.

6. Silenced Expedite 12

Exit the stairwell and take a left. The Silenced Expedite 12 will be in a small room on your left.

7. Explosive Crossbow

Keep heading west along the south wall of the courtyard until you find a ladder in the southeast corner. Climb up the scaffolding and ladders — you’ll have to turn around at one point and head back to the south — until you climb through the window into the laundry room on the sixth floor. Exit and head north.

Hop through the window at the end of the hall and turn right. Climb the ladder ahead of you and then climb onto the box on your right. Turn around and jump to the window to the north. You’ll be at another stairwell.

Jump the railing and parachute back down to the first floor. The Explosive Crossbow will be in the room where you land.

8. Silenced Kastov 762

This weapon is technically on the seventh floor, but it’s easiest to just grab it now.

Unblock the door at the bottom of the stairwell where you got the Explosive Crossbow. Cross the courtyard heading southeast and climb the ladder next to where you picked up the Silenced Expedite 12. Keep climbing the scaffolding and another ladder until you end up on a balcony on the sixth floor.

Look to the east and one floor up to find an open window. With a running jump and careful timing (it still might take a couple tries), you can climb through that window.

Head up one flight of stairs and disarm all the C4 traps you find. Take the door at the top of the stairs and then take the first left (watch for more C4). You’ll find the Silenced Kastov 762 in a closet.

9. Minigun

Back at the stairwell on the seventh floor, hop the railing and parachute down to find the Minigun at the bottom in another blocked room.

There are four weapons to find on the eighth floor — between the seventh, eighth, and ninth floor, technically.

10. Silenced Striker 9

Climb back up to the stairwell where you found the Silenced Kastov 762 and go up another flight. Work your way through the trapped rooms and enemies as you head into the dark room on the west side (it would be overlooking the courtyard if the windows weren’t boarded up). As you come around the U-shaped room, you’ll pass by a ladder on your right. Climb it, and head into the room on the other side of the wall for the Silenced Striker 9.

11. LA-B 330

Before you leave the room, climb through the window overlooking the courtyard. Hop to the ledge to the south and then look at the balcony to the southwest. Jump over to it to find the LA-B 330.

12. Silenced MTZ Interceptor

Jump back across the ledges and then climb back down to the eighth floor. Continue across the eighth floor heading north. When you hit the main hallway, the elevator shaft will be on your left. Head inside and drop down one floor. The Silenced MTZ Interceptor will by some other supplies just through the doors.

13. VEL 46

Climb back up to the eighth floor and cut down the main hallway leading west. Take the second door on your right to loop around and pick up the VEL 46.

There are two weapons to find on the 11th floor.

14. Incendiary Bryson 800

Head back to the main hallway and the giant hole in the floor. Climb the ladder on your left to the ninth floor, and then step out onto the ledge over the courtyard. Climb the boxes to the left and leap across to the ledge in the corner; this is where you picked up the Striker 9 and LAB-330. This time, take the angled beams up and to the southeast. Jump across to the window and climb through on the eleventh floor.

Take the hallway west toward the monitors. After dispatching the baddies, take a right at the monitors, and then a left.

Keep heading west until you come to the (boarded up) elevator shaft. Take another right and head to the stairwell to find an ascender.

Zip line through the window and follow the scaffolding around the corner. Hop through the window and the Incendiary Bryson 800 will be in a small closet slightly to your left.

15. PDSW 528

Take the door to the right of the Bryson 800’s closet and turn left. Go all the way to the end of the hall and through the hole in the wall. Take a left and go past the ladder.

Climb over the boxes onto a small ledge, and smash through the window on your left. Climb inside to grab the PDSW 528.

There are four weapons and items to find on the top floor.

16. Anti-Armor Rounds

As soon as you reach the roof, the Anti-Armor Rounds are below you — just drop off the ledge and they’ll be on your right.

17. ISO Hemlock

The ISO Hemlock is in a crate just a little ahead of that.

18. WSP Stinger

Head left from the ISO Hemlock and step out onto the ledge overlooking the courtyard — it’s next to the swinging shipping container. Turn left again to face east. Look through the window on the floor below and you’ll see a chair blocking a door. Shoot it to destroy it, and then use the pallets to the east to climb back over to the ladders. Backtrack back down and go through the door you just opened to find the WSP Stinger.

19. RPK

Head back to that same ledge overlooking the courtyard from the roof. Face south this time, and you’ll be able to shoot another chair blocking another door. Jump across the hanging shipping container and down one floor. Head into the hallway and take two lefts to find the room you just opened. You’ll find the RPK at the far end of the room.

