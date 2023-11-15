Best Holger 556 loadout, class build in Modern Warfare 3

The best Holger 556 loadout in Modern Warfare 3 is a force to be reckoned with. Not only is it a solid jack-of-all-trades assault rifle, it’s one of the best guns in the entire game, as it has the highest damage output of all the fully automatic rifles.

Those who have been playing Call of Duty for a while will recognise the Holger 556 as the G36C, and despite the rename, its behavior is no different.

Here’s the best Holger 556 loadout we’ve found so far in MW3, and how to unlock the Holger 556 in the first place. If it doesn’t take your fancy, though, our list of the best guns can offer some alternatives.

How to unlock the Holger 556 in MW3

To unlock the Holger 556 in Modern Warfare 3, you must reach level 37. This is another gun that can be unlocked solely through leveling up, as opposed to the brand new armory unlocks system.

Since the Holger 556 is unlocked approximately halfway through the ranking up process in Modern Warfare 3, it’s a solid option once you’re bored of the SVA 545, which is the first assault rifle you unlock and one of the best in the game.

You won’t get your hands on the MCW for several more ranks either, and while the BAS-B is also excellent, it is much more effective at long range than the Holger 556.

Best Holger 556 loadout in MW3

Here is the best Holger 556 loadout in Modern Warfare 3:

Muzzle: Echoline GS-X

Echoline GS-X Underbarrel: XTEN Phantom-5 Handstop

XTEN Phantom-5 Handstop Optic: Mk. 3 Reflector

Mk. 3 Reflector Stock: RB Addle Assault Stock

RB Addle Assault Stock Rear Grip: Morn-20 Grip

Usually, optimizing your assault rifle for mid-long range engagements is the way forward, because you can maximize your damage output that way. However, not with the Holger 556. You want to reduce the recoil as much as possible, but this is a gun suited to mobility more than it is posting up and picking enemies off from afar.

As a result, these attachments are geared towards trying to strike a balance. The Echoline GS-X muzzle has the benefit of making your gunshots undetectable by radar, along with some additional stability to your firing aim.

The XTEN Phantom-5 Handstop underbarrel grip buffs both the vertical recoil and ADS speed to counter the RB Addle Assault Stock, slightly reducing the ADS speed in favor of lots of recoil control.

Overall, this build is quite flexible so you can change out any attachments that aren’t working for you, but it fits well with the nature of the Holger 556.

Best Holger 556 class in MW3

Here is the best class to use alongside the Holger 556 in Modern Warfare 3:

Vest: CCT Comms Vest

CCT Comms Vest Secondary: Renetti (with Jak Ferocity Carbine conversion kit)

Renetti (with Jak Ferocity Carbine conversion kit) Field Upgrade: Dead Silence

Dead Silence Gloves: Assault Gloves

Assault Gloves Boots: Stalker Boots

Stalker Boots Gear: Ghost T/V Camo

Ghost T/V Camo Gear: Blacklight Flashlight

With a silenced Holger 556, your best bet is to take advantage of that stealth playstyle. The Dead Silence field upgrade will mask your footstep sounds when enabled, and you can increase its duration by getting kills with it active, while the Ghost T/V Camo shields you from UAVs

You’ll be fairly mobile too with the Stalker Boots and Assault Gloves, although you can go for the Marksman Gloves if they’re preferred. You can also switch out the Stalker Boots for the Covert Sneakers, and also swap Dead Silence for an ACS, meaning you’ll still get mostly the same benefits.

One of the biggest curveballs with this class is the CCT Comms Vest, which increases the duration enemies stay on your radar for, and means enemies drop an intel pack upon death. Collecting this will generate a radar ping for you and any nearby allies. Equip the Blacklight Flashlight in the second gear slot and voila — you can now stalk your enemies from behind.