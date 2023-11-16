How to get all mastery camos, including Interstellar and Borealis, in Modern Warfare 3

Mastery camos have been a thing in Call of Duty games for a long time, and they’re back with Modern Warfare 3.

This page explains how mastery camos work, what’s available in multiplayer and Zombies, and how to get the final camos in both — Interstellar (in multiplayer) and Borealis (Zombies).

What are mastery camos in Modern Warfare 3?

Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare was the first to introduce mastery cameos — though they weren’t called that back then — with one golden weapon per category that was available once you unlocked all the other camos on the weapons in that category.

Now, however, unlocking mastery camos is a much more involved process, with various challenges to complete with every weapon in the game, leading all the way to Interstellar and Borealis (in multiplayer and Zombies respectively).

The golden camo from back in the day still remains, however — albeit under the name of Gilded.

As you go, know that of the base camos for each weapon are completely unique, although you can equip any camo you like to any gun once it is unlocked.

Modern Warfare 3 multiplayer mastery camos list

There are four mastery camos in Modern Warfare 3 multiplayer that can be unlocked on every gun:

Gilded: Complete all base camo challenges for that weapon, plus one extra challenge.

Complete all base camo challenges for that weapon, plus one extra challenge. Forged: Unlock Gilded on all weapons in that category, plus one extra challenge.

Unlock Gilded on all weapons in that category, plus one extra challenge. Priceless: Unlock Forged on all base 36 MW3 weapons, plus one extra challenge.

Unlock Forged on all base 36 MW3 weapons, plus one extra challenge. Interstellar: Unlock Priceless on all base 36 MW3 weapons.

Modern Warfare 3 Zombies mastery camos list

There are also four mastery camos in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies that can be unlocked on every gun:

Golden Enigma: Complete all base camo challenges for that weapon, plus one extra challenge.

Complete all base camo challenges for that weapon, plus one extra challenge. Zircon Scale: Unlock Golden Enigma on all weapons in that category, plus one extra challenge.

Unlock Golden Enigma on all weapons in that category, plus one extra challenge. Serpentine: Unlock Zircon Scale on all 36 MW3 weapons, plus one extra challenge.

Unlock Zircon Scale on all 36 MW3 weapons, plus one extra challenge. Borealis: Unlock Serpentine on all 36 MW3 weapons.

How to get Interstellar and Borealis in Modern Warfare 3

To unlock Interstellar or Borealis, you have to fully max out every base weapon in Modern Warfare 3. This does not include the guns that have carried over from Modern Warfare 2, or any of the additional weapons in the seasons that follow. Even then, this makes for a grand total of 36 weapons in multiplayer or Zombies mode respectively.

For example, this is the process for the MCW assault rifle in multiplayer:

Razor Feather: Get 50 kills Skullflagration: Get 50 kills while ADS Abyssal Fox: Get 15 headshot kills Menelaus Blue: Get 25 tactical stance kills Gilded: Get 3 kills with 1 magazine 10 times Forged: Get 3 kills without dying 10 times (once Gilded is unlocked on all six assault rifles) Priceless: Get 5 kills without dying 10 times (once Forged is unlocked on all 36 MW3 weapons) Interstellar: Unlock Priceless on all 36 MW3 weapons.

Here’s some tips for fast tracking your way to Interstellar in particular:

Save your double weapon XP tokens for whenever you switch to a new weapon in your grind, as they only apply for the actual leveling process, rather than contributing towards any challenges. We also have a guide on how to level up fast that will come in handy.

Adapt your playstyle to the challenge at hand. For example, if you need tactical stance kills, kit your gun out to be strong up close and put yourself in close-quarters combat, rather than taking on engagements from afar.

If the map isn’t a good fit for the gun you’re working on, search for a new match. There’s no point trying to get shotgun kills on Derail or Estate. If there’s a playlist available that limits the map pool, even better.

All base Modern Warfare 3 camo challenges in multiplayer

Here are all of the base camo challenges for each weapon category in Modern Warfare 3 multiplayer:

Assault Rifles

Get 50 kills

Get 50 ADS kills

Get 15 headshot kills

Get 25 tactical stance kills

Battle Rifles

Get 50 kills

Get 50 fully automatic kills

Get 10 kills with a magnification scope

Get 15 headshot kills

SMGs

Get 50 kills

Get 25 hipfire kills

Get 10 kills while crouching or sliding

Get 15 kills on operators affected by your tactical

Shotguns

Get 50 kills

Get 50 hipfire kills

Get 10 kills while ADS

Get 15 double kills

LMGs

Get 50 kills

Get 10 penetration kills

Get 10 kills with full attachments

Get 10 double kills

Marksman Rifles

Get 50 kills

Get 50 headshot kills

Get 10 kills with no attachments

Get 2 kills without dying 15 times

Sniper Rifles

Get 50 kills

Get 50 kills shortly after ADS

Get 3 kills with 1 magazine 10 times

Get 15 one shot kills

Handguns

Get 50 kills

Get 50 kills while ADS

Get 10 kills while moving

Get 15 kills with the akimbo attachment equipped

Launchers

Get 25 kills

Melee

Get 50 kills

As for Zombies, while plenty of challenges are similar between weapons in the same category, they’re not identical like they are in multiplayer. Do note that the base camo challenges aren’t available as soon as you unlock the weapon; each one is unlocked at a different level, so you can’t start ticking off the fourth challenge from the get-go.