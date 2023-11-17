‘Gora Dam’ item and weapon locations in Modern Warfare 3

“Gora Dam” is the 12th mission in Modern Warfare 3. Several of the main campaign missions have collectible items and weapons to find. This gear doesn’t carry over between missions, but, once you’ve collected it, you can change your loadout both during the mission and any time you replay it.

Our Modern Warfare 3 guide will show you all of the weapon locations and item locations in “Gora Dam.”

All ‘Gora Dam’ weapon and item locations in MW3

There are 21 weapons and items to find in the “Gora Dam” mission.

1. KVD Enforcer

From the start of the mission, head left (northeast) to the end of the walkway you’re on. Parachute down to the northeast corner of the map and you’ll find the KVD Enforcer in the very northernmost corner. You can also defuse the first bomb here.

2. RGL-80

Head south along the road on the eastern edge of the map. About halfway down, you’ll come to a box truck facing north with the back doors open. Hop inside for the RGL-80 (and a plate carrier).

3. Armor Box

The Armor Box field upgrade is in the same truck as the RGL-80.

4. Silenced M16

Keep heading south to the large building with a sniper on top. Cross to the south side, and then turn around to the left to find a tall ladder up to the roof. Climb up and you’ll find a supply drop including the Silenced M16.

5. Munitions Box

Drop off the roof heading south. There’s a small building with some pipes leading to it with the Munitions Box field upgrade inside. Make sure you grab the ascender in there, too.

6. Recon Drone

Back outside, there’s another squat building to the east that has two orange crates inside. The Recon Drone field upgrade is in the one opposite the door.

7. Hybrid MTZ-556

The Hybrid MTZ-556 is in the same building as the Recon Drone.

8. Holger 26

Head to the bridge that leads west. On the south side, about halfway across, you’ll find the Holger 26 in a crate next to a parked APC with a sentry gun.

9. Anti-Armor Rounds

Keep following the bridge through its S-turn as it heads west. At the end, look north to the road below you next to the spillway. You’ll find a crate with the Anti-Armor Rounds field upgrade there.

10. Silenced EBR-14

To the south, you’ll find a rope that lets you ascend back up to the bridge. Turn south and hop the low walls as you head toward the two-story building. Use the stairs on the north wall to climb to the second floor, go through the door at the back, and then use the boxes to climb to the roof. You’ll find the Silenced EBR-14 at the end of a zip line.

11. Heartbeat Sensor

From the Silenced EBR-14, ride the zip line across to the west. Turn right and climb the ladder. The Heartbeat Sensor field upgrade will be by some sandbags in the corner to your right.

12. Silenced 556 Icarus

Head all the way to the west across the rooftop. When you run out of roof, take a left and head south to find the Silenced 556 Icarus.

13. Silenced Rival-9

Head back to the north edge of the roof and you’ll find another zip line. Ride it across to the gatehouse to the north, and drop down to ground level heading right (east). Head inside the tunnel there, and the Silenced Rival-9 will be behind the boxes ahead of you.

14. Fennec 45

Take the tunnel to the west past the Claymore mine. At the other end, there’s another Claymore. Take a right and keep going until you find a rope to ascend. Take it up, and climb to the top of the gatehouse to find a supply drop and the Fennec 45.

15. Incendiary RAAL MG

Head south and follow the road along the west side of the map. Take the first right to find a low building. The Incendiary RAAL MG is inside in the northwest corner.

16. Silenced Striker

Keep heading southwest and climb up the rock wall to find a small shed-like building. There’s a supply drop sitting on the roof with the Silenced Striker.

17. MCPR-300

Head back to the northeast and get on the road again. Take the first right down the stairs toward the water. There will be a small radio tower on your left. Climb up to it and then ascend the rope running up the middle. You’ll find the MCPR-300 at the top.

18. Silenced Expedite 12

Drop off the radio tower heading north. Go through the westernmost door on the ground floor of the large building ahead of you.

Go forward to the second right, and you’ll see three crates down the row of turbines by a change loadout point. The first one on the right has the Silenced Expedite 12.

19. PILA

The second crate in that row has the PILA.

20. Signal 50

The third crate has the Signal 50.

21. Snapshot Pulse

Head all the way back to the southwest and the hall you entered originally. Take the stairs on your right up to the second floor. Take that hallway to the end and turn left to find the Snapshot Pulse field upgrade.

