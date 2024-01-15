When does Modern Warfare 3 season 1 Reloaded release?

Season 1 Reloaded — the mid-season patch for Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone — is less than a week away. Marking the halfway point between season 1 and season 2, Reloaded adds new weapons and a new crossover with The Boys.

In addition to new skins and weapons, Reloaded also brings a new map and modes, including a new public event for the Gulag and a new Warlord in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies.

Here’s when Modern Warfare 3 season 1 Reloaded starts in your time zone, plus a rundown of the changes you can expect.

MW3 season 1 Reloaded release time: When does the new MW3 patch launch?

Modern Warfare 3 season 1 Reloaded and Warzone season 1 Reloaded launch on Wednesday, Jan. 17, at the same time in all regions around the world. Here’s when it will release in your time zone:

9 a.m PST for the west coast of North America

for the west coast of North America 12 p.m. EST for the east coast of North America

for the east coast of North America 5 p.m. GMT for the U.K.

for the U.K. 6 p.m. CET for western Europe / Paris

for western Europe / Paris 2 a.m. JST on Dec. 7 for Tokyo

Based on the timing of previous seasons for previous Call of Duty games, the season 1 mid-season update should roll out roughly 24 hours ahead of the above times, hopefully giving you plenty of time to download.

What’s new in MW3 season 1 Reloaded?

Modern Warfare 3 season 1 Reloaded introduces a number of new maps, modes, weapons, and Operators to use across this and Warzone. You can read all of the changes on the Activision blog, but below, we’ll detail the biggest.

MW3 season 1 changes and additions

New 6v6 Multiplayer map. Rio, the shopping district map in Brazil, is finally coming to the game this patch after being announced at the top of the season last year.

Rio, the shopping district map in Brazil, is finally coming to the game this patch after being announced at the top of the season last year. Three new multiplayer modes come to Reloaded . Team Gunfight takes the randomized loadout of Gunfight and adds a 6v6 element to it. Headquarters is a capture the zone mode where the defenders are unable to respawn and the objective moves. Infected is a Zombies-like mode where one player starts as infected and attempts to infect everyone else in the match.

. Team Gunfight takes the randomized loadout of Gunfight and adds a 6v6 element to it. Headquarters is a capture the zone mode where the defenders are unable to respawn and the objective moves. Infected is a Zombies-like mode where one player starts as infected and attempts to infect everyone else in the match. New The Boys event and mode . A-Train and the new Firecracker bundle both come from Amazon’s The Boys show. You can take these new Operator skins into the special “Supe’d Up” Kill Confirmed mode, where players can pick up Temp V to get special super powers mid-match.

. A-Train and the new Firecracker bundle both come from Amazon’s The Boys show. You can take these new Operator skins into the special “Supe’d Up” Kill Confirmed mode, where players can pick up Temp V to get special super powers mid-match. Ranked play . Ranked multiplayer is also coming in Reloaded, and will allow you to compete in matches 4v4 to push your way up the ranks.

. Ranked multiplayer is also coming in Reloaded, and will allow you to compete in matches 4v4 to push your way up the ranks. New Warlord for MWZ. The special zombies mode for Modern Warfare 3 is also getting a new Warlord named Dokkaebi, who uses powerful technology to secure her skyscraper fortress.

Warzone season 1 Reloaded changes and additions

New Warzone quest . The Champion’s Quest is a brand new questline that takes place in Urzikstan and will span multiple parts. This quest isn’t for the faint of heart, and requires 30 match wins to even start it.

. The Champion’s Quest is a brand new questline that takes place in Urzikstan and will span multiple parts. This quest isn’t for the faint of heart, and requires 30 match wins to even start it. A spin on the Gulag . In Reloaded, Warzone’s Gulag is getting a bit of a goofy remix. When you spawn in and fight for your life, you’ll be doing so in complete darkness and night vision goggles.

. In Reloaded, Warzone’s Gulag is getting a bit of a goofy remix. When you spawn in and fight for your life, you’ll be doing so in complete darkness and night vision goggles. A new objective and escape route. In the early game, players can now battle it out over a special, hidden weapon case to get teams into combat early. Additionally, players can pay to get a Covert Exfil early on in the match, giving them another shot at winning.

General MW3 season 1 Reloaded changes and additions