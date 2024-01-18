Best HRM-9 loadout, class build in Modern Warfare 3

The best HRM-9 loadout in Modern Warfare 3 is a force to be reckoned with once you’ve unlocked this SMG, as this gun is the real deal both up close and at range. You won’t be able to use it immediately (it requires unlocking first), but when you do and you’ve leveled it up to the max, you can kit it out in two vastly different ways.

As of this writing, we haven’t yet determined whether ornot the HRM-9 is one of the best guns in MW3, but after some testing, we’re sure we’ve nailed down some of the best HRM-9 loadouts. While our optimal attachments below are geared towards using this SMG at mid-range, we’ve also got some alternate attachments to try out if you want to get up close and personal.

Here is the best HRM-9 loadout in MW3, the best class to use alongside it, and how to unlock the HRM-9 in the first place.

How to unlock the HRM-9 in MW3

To unlock the HRM-9, you must complete sector A21 on the Season 1 battle pass map. This is located next to sectors A1-6, so if you’ve been playing Modern Warfare 3 since Season 1 began, chances are you’ve completed enough sectors to jump straight into A21 with your next battle pass token. If you’re looking to unlock the HRM-9 SMG after Season 1 has finished however, you must complete Armory Unlock challenges to get your hands on it.

Best HRM-9 loadout in MW3

Here is the best HRM-9 loadout in Modern Warfare 3:

Muzzle: Sonic Suppressor S

Sonic Suppressor S Underbarrel: VX Pineapple

VX Pineapple Optic: Slimline Pro

Slimline Pro Stock: Folding Stock

Folding Stock Rear Grip: PCS-90 Assault Grip

As mentioned above, this HRM-9 loadout is geared towards mid-range engagements. So while it can still hold its own at close range, it’s primarily focused on buffing the accuracy, recoil control, and range, in lieu of a minor hit to the handling and mobility. The Sonic Suppressor S muzzle attachment is the biggest contributor to this, as it buffs the bullet velocity and damage range, alongside removing your gunshots from the minimap.

All the other attachments here do pretty much the same thing, although the VX Pineapple underbarrel could be switched out for another similar vertical grip, while the Slimline Pro optic choice is also personal preference.

If you want to build your HRM-9 to decimate enemies at close range via hipfire and rarely ever aim down the sights however, consider using the following build, which is a little less cookie cutter:

Barrel: Taciturn-7 Suppressed Barrel

Taciturn-7 Suppressed Barrel Laser: Point-G3P 04

Point-G3P 04 Underbarrel: TV Wrecker Grip

TV Wrecker Grip Magazine: 50 Round Drum

50 Round Drum Stock: No Stock

This setup massively improves the handling and mobility, though you lose a little in accuracy, recoil control, range, and damage. If you want to sprint everywhere, sliding all over the place, use this loadout.

Best HRM-9 class in Modern Warfare 3

Here is the best class to use with the HRM-9 in Modern Warfare 3:

Vest: Assassin Vest

Assassin Vest Handgun: Renetti

Renetti Tactical: Stun Grenade

Stun Grenade Lethal: Semtex

Semtex Gloves: Assault Gloves

Assault Gloves Boots: Covert Sneakers

Covert Sneakers Gear: Tac Mask

This class is best suited to the first HRM-9 loadout above, geared towards mid-range engagements. Thanks to the Sonic Suppressor S, you can play this loadout with stealth in mind, which is where the Assassin Vest comes in handy as it ensures kills don’t display skulls, and you’re completely immune to UAV and enemy radar effects. The Covert Sneakers also enhance this by muffling your footsteps, although these can be placed by the Stalker Boots, Tactical Pads, or Lightweight Boots depending on your preference.

The Renetti, Stun Grenade, and Semtex are all fairly standard picks, as each of them is best-in-class, while the Assault Gloves are handy for those times you’re taken by surprise and need to jumpshot. (If you haven’t unlocked them yet, you can opt for the Marksman Gloves for assistance in longer-range fights.) Finally, the Tac Mask is generally quite useful, although EOD Padding is equally helpful if you’re encountering lots of explosives.

