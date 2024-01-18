Best TAQ Evolvere loadout, class build in Modern Warfare 3

The best TAQ Evolvere loadout in Modern Warfare 3 is one that simply deals an immense amount of damage, sacrificing a little mobility and handling in favor of incredible recoil control, accuracy, range, and a small damage buff. You can’t use the TAQ Evolvere straight away in Season 1 Reloaded (you must unlock it first), but when you get the right attachments, this thing is lethal.

As of this writing, we’re not sure if the TAQ Evolvere quite deserves a spot on our list of the best guns in MW3, but it certainly goes toe-to-toe with the other guns in the same class, and is a solid choice for players who like to play a little slower and methodical. Here is the best TAQ Evolvere loadout in MW3, the best class to use, and how to unlock the LMG.

How to unlock the TAQ Evolvere in MW3

To unlock the TAQ Evolvere in Season 1 Reloaded, you must complete any five challenges from Week 7. There are 21 challenges in total, with seven in each of multiplayer, zombies, and battle royale, AKA Warzone. Each of them is very specific though, so make sure you’re targeting the challenges and kitting your classes out to meet the requirements. If you’re trying to unlock the TAQ Evolvere after Season 1 has finished, this isn’t confirmed but it will likely be unlocked via Armory Unlock challenges.

Best TAQ Evolvere loadout in MW3

Here is the best TAQ Evolvere loadout in Modern Warfare 3:

Muzzle: JAK BFB

Barrel: LRF Righteous Long Barrel

Underbarrel: Bruen Tactical Vertical Grip

Optic: SL TrueSight 2.5x

Stock: Bombardier Stock

As mentioned, this build is heavily weighted towards long-range engagements, and the biggest factor contributing to this playstyle is the JAK BFB muzzle. This does wonders for the recoil, but it does provide a severe hit to the handling, alongside “increased radar detection,” which means the enemy also sees the direction you’re facing when you fire the gun. However, with the right defenses and choice of location to post up in, this shouldn’t matter too much.

The LRF Righteous Long Barrel is similar, alongside a buff to the bullet velocity and range, while the Bruen Tactical Vertical Grip underbarrel assists with the gun kick control and firing aim stability, as does the Bombardier Stock. The optic choice is largely personal preference; the SL TrueSight 2.5x is an ACOG sight with considerable zoom, but not so much that you’re at a big disadvantage at closer ranges. You could opt for something with a little more magnification such as 4-5x zoom, or a holographic sight that is simply a solid all-rounder.

Best TAQ Evolvere class in Modern Warfare 3

Here is the best class to use with the TAQ Evolvere in Modern Warfare 3:

Vest: Gunner Vest

Secondary: HRM-9

Tactical: Snapshot Grenade

Lethal: Claymore

Field Upgrade: Trophy System

Gloves: Marksman Gloves

Gear: Mag Holster

While this loadout is geared towards fighting from a distance and playing an anchor role, there will be times you’ll need to engage in close-quarters combat. For these occasions, we’d recommend equipping the Gunner Vest with the other new gun in Season 1 Reloaded. Our best HRM-9 loadout guide actually has two loadouts in, and in this instance, we’d recommend kitting out the SMG with the second build, focused on hipfiring and mobility. This will let you clear enemies up close before you switch back to the TAQ Evolvere.

The rest of the picks here work in tandem with the LMG build. The Snapshot Grenade is helpful at spotting any enemies that may be behind cover or in smoke, while the Claymore will protect your behind from any enemies that have snuck by. The Trophy System will stop you from being grenaded out of your spot too, or stunned by approaching enemies. You’ll be even more accurate at range with the Marksman Gloves, and the Mag Holster will help deal with the long reload times you find on an LMG like this, while also coming in handy if you need to use the HRM-9 for an extended period of time.

