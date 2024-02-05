When does Modern Warfare 3 season 2 release?

Season 2 of Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone is due on Feb. 7, marking the next major update for Activision’s immensely popular shooter.

In addition to new weapons, season 2’s “colossal content drop” will bring new maps and skins. Here’s when Modern Warfare 3 season 2 starts in your time zone, plus a rundown of the changes you can expect.

MW3 season 2 release time: When does the new MW3 season launch?

Modern Warfare 3 season 2 and Warzone season 2 launch on Wednesday, Feb. 7, at the same time in all regions around the world. Here’s when it will release in your time zone:

9 a.m PST for the west coast of North America

for the west coast of North America 12 p.m. EST for the east coast of North America

for the east coast of North America 5 p.m. GMT for the U.K.

for the U.K. 6 p.m. CET for western Europe / Paris

for western Europe / Paris 2 a.m. JST on Dec. 7 for Tokyo

Based on the timing of previous seasons for previous Call of Duty games, the season 1 mid-season update should roll out roughly 24 hours ahead of the above times, hopefully giving you plenty of time to download.

What’s new in MW3 season 2?

Modern Warfare 3 season 2 introduces a number of new maps, modes, skins, weapons, and Operators to use across it and Warzone. Activision also announced several mid-season drops as well. You can read all of the changes on the Activision blog, but we’ll detail the biggest below.

MW3 season 2 and Warzone season 2 new, returning, and mid-season maps

There are three new 6v6 maps coming at the beginning of season 2 — the Departures area of the Zakhaev International Airport, a Bay Area Stash House, and the Brazillian mountaintop resort named Vista. A fourth map, a remastered version of Das Haus — will drop mid-season.

Two variant multiplayer maps for Airborne and Skidgrow will arrive mid-season.

And War Mode is getting the new Operation Tin Man map with its action taking place in (and around) a skyscraper.

In Warzone, players will be returning to Fortune’s Keep.

MW3 season 2 and Warzone season 2 game modes

There are five game modes this season. Three will be available at launch:

Team Gun Game where every player works their way through a progression of eight different weapons by getting kills with each tier

where every player works their way through a progression of eight different weapons by getting kills with each tier Snipers Only

Hordepoint

The remaining two game modes are mid-season drops:

Juggermosh will be a Juggernaut-based free-for-all

will be a Juggernaut-based free-for-all Bounty will periodically mark the player with the highest kill count as a high value target.

MW3 season 2 and Warzone season 2 new weapons

There are a total of four new weapons for season 2 with two of them only available on Battlepass.

BP50 assault rifle (Battlepass)

assault rifle (Battlepass) RAM-9 SMG

SMG SOA Subverter battle rifle

battle rifle Soulrender melee weapon

MW3 season 2 and Warzone season 2 new skins and operators