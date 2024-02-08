Best BP50 loadout, class build in Modern Warfare 3

The best BP50 loadout in Modern Warfare 3 takes full advantage of the weapon’s fast fire rate to deliver almost unstoppable damage while maintaining decent recoil control. Formerly known as the F2000 in Modern Warfare games of old, this assault rifle has been introduced with the Season 2 battle pass in MW3, which means you must unlock it before you can actually use it.

It’s early days to say whether the BP50 deserves to be on our list of the best guns in MW3, but as is the case with most of the assault rifles in the game, it can absolutely hold its own and even dominate with the right attachments.

That’s what we’re here to help with, so here is the best BP50 loadout in MW3, the best class to use, and how to unlock the assault rifle in the first place.

How to unlock the BP50 in MW3

To unlock the BP50 in Season 2, you must complete sector B7 on the battle pass. The quickest path is either B1-B5-B8-B7 or B1-B2-B4-B7. This means it will cost a total of 20 battle pass tokens, but the good news is that the weapon is free, so you don’t need to spend any real money or COD points on buying the battle pass first. When Season 2 has come to a close, the method for unlocking the BP50 will likely be via an armory unlock challenge.

Best BP50 loadout in MW3

Here is the best BP50 loadout in Modern Warfare 3:

Muzzle: STER45 Skyfury Compensator

STER45 Skyfury Compensator Barrel: Lore-9 Heavy Barrel

Lore-9 Heavy Barrel Rear Grip: TRST-IV Grip Tape

TRST-IV Grip Tape Stock: MOAT-40 Stock

MOAT-40 Stock Optic: XRK On-Point Optic

By default, the BP50 has an ridiculously fast fire rate, so the main aim here is to get control of the recoil. This is mostly possible thanks to the STER45 Skyfury Compensator, which sacrifices some ADS speed for a lot of recoil control. Your play style will likely be a little slower with this gun anyway, so you shouldn’t need to snap ADS as often as you would with something suited to close quarters combat.

The Lore-9 Heavy Barrel also helps here, with the added benefit of buffing the bullet velocity and range, so the BP50 does a little more damage from further away. Again, you’re sacrificing mobility for this, along with some hipfire accuracy. The TRST-IV Grip Tape assists with the same aspects, but takes a little from the aiming idle sway, so be wary of that when you’re holding down one angle for a long period of time.

Then we have the MOAT-40 Stock, which actually buffs both the ADS speed and the recoil control, because you don’t want to commit too much to the play style that it renders you useless in reactive situations. (If you want to reduce the recoil even further, swap this out for the Forebearer Heavy Stock.) Finally, the Optic choice is personal preference — I like the holographic nature of the XRK On-Point, but this can be whichever you prefer.

Best BP50 class in MW3

Here is the best class to use with the BP50 in Modern Warfare 3:

Vest: Assassin Vest

Assassin Vest Handgun: Renetti

Renetti Tactical: Stun Grenade

Stun Grenade Gloves: Marksman Gloves

Marksman Gloves Boots: Stalker Boots

Stalker Boots Gear: EOD Padding

To go alongside this BP50 loadout, I strongly recommend the Assassin Vest, because it means you’re immune to UAV and enemy radar effects even while stationary. This means that while you’re not exactly hidden picking people off from your vantage point, you can be a little more sneaky.

The Renetti is the best pistol in the game, so that’s an easy choice, and the Stun Grenade is the most reliable tactical. If you want to play a little more tactically in coordination with your teammates, consider a Smoke Grenade instead, or a Snapshot Grenade if you want to oust enemies from any cover they hide behind.

The Marksman Gloves are by far the best gloves for this build because they reduce your flinch and sway while aiming down the sights, and the Stalker Boots allow you to strafe a little better also while ADSing. Finally, the EOD Padding will help protect from grenades taking you out from afar, or you can opt for the Tac Mask if stuns and flashes are more of a problem for you.

