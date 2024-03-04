When does Modern Warfare 3 season 2 Reloaded release?

Season 2 Reloaded — the mid-season patch for Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone — is almost here. Marking the halfway point between seasons 2 and 3, S2 Reloaded new maps, modes, and missions.

In addition to new skins and weapons, Reloaded also brings a new map and modes, including a new public event for the Gulag and a new Warlord in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies.

Here’s when Modern Warfare 3 season 2 Reloaded starts in your time zone, plus a rundown of the changes you can expect.

MW3 season 2 Reloaded release time: When does the new MW3 patch launch?

Modern Warfare 3 season 2 Reloaded and Warzone season 1 Reloaded launch on Wednesday, March 6, at the same time in all regions around the world. Here’s when it will be released in your time zone:

9 a.m PST for the west coast of North America

for the west coast of North America 12 p.m. EST for the east coast of North America

for the east coast of North America 5 p.m. GMT for the U.K.

for the U.K. 6 p.m. CET for western Europe / Paris

for western Europe / Paris 2 a.m. JST on Dec. 7 for Tokyo

Based on the timing of previous seasons for previous Call of Duty games, the season 2 mid-season update should roll out roughly 24 hours ahead of the above times, hopefully giving you plenty of time to download.

What’s new in MW3 season 2 Reloaded?

Modern Warfare 3 season 2 Reloaded introduces a number of new maps and variant maps, along with new modes, weapons, and Operators to use across this and Warzone. You can read all of the changes on the Activision blog, but below, we’ll detail the biggest.

MW3 season 2 Reloaded changes and additions

New 6v6 Multiplayer map. The compact Das Haus has been remastered and placed at the top of a high-rise near Highrise.

The compact Das Haus has been remastered and placed at the top of a high-rise near Highrise. New playlist . The Vortex: Decay’s Realm playlist adds variant maps called Airborne and Skidgrow .

. The playlist adds variant maps called and . Two new multiplayer modes come to S2 Reloaded . Bounty gives teams unlimited lives in a Team Deathmatch, and the Warhammer 40,000-themed Juggermosh pits teams of Juggernauts in a hard-hitting battle.

. gives teams unlimited lives in a Team Deathmatch, and the Warhammer 40,000-themed pits teams of Juggernauts in a hard-hitting battle. New Warlord for MWZ. The special zombies mode for Modern Warfare 3 is also getting a new Warlord, Keres, a chemical warfare specialist with a fortress at Orlov Military Base.

Warzone S2 Reloaded changes and additions

New POI . Warzone has a new POI, a Research Vessel patrolling the coast of Fortune’s Keep.

. Warzone has a new POI, a patrolling the coast of Fortune’s Keep. New Killstreak . A new aerial attack, Bunker Buster , will rain missiles on your enemies.

. A new aerial attack, , will rain missiles on your enemies. New Field Upgrade. The Portable Decontamination Station creates a circle of safety in the corrosive circle gas.

General MW3 season 2 Reloaded changes and additions