What time does Modern Warfare 3 season 3 release?

Season 3 of Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone is coming on April 3rd, marking a huge update for Activision’s immensely popular shooter.

In addition to new weapons, season 3’s “one of the biggest content drops in Call of Duty history” will bring new maps, modes, weapons, and skins. Here’s when Modern Warfare 3 season 3 starts in your time zone, plus a rundown of the changes you can expect.

MW3 season 3 release time: When does the new MW3 season launch?

Modern Warfare 3 season 3 and Warzone season 3 launch on Wednesday, Apr. 3, at the same time in all regions around the world. Here’s when it will release in your time zone:

9 a.m PDT for the west coast of North America

for the west coast of North America 12 p.m. EDT for the east coast of North America

for the east coast of North America 5 p.m. GMT for the U.K.

for the U.K. 6 p.m. CEST for western Europe / Paris

for western Europe / Paris 1 a.m. JST on Apr. 4 for Tokyo

Based on the timing of previous seasons for previous Call of Duty games, the season 3 update should roll out roughly 24 hours ahead of the above times, hopefully giving you plenty of time to download.

What’s new in MW3 season 3?

Modern Warfare 3 season 3 introduces a number of new maps, modes, skins, weapons, and Operators to use across it and Warzone. Activision also announced several mid-season drops as well. You can read all of the changes on the Activision blog, but we’ll detail the biggest below.

MW3 season 3 and Warzone season 3 new, returning, and mid-season maps

There are two new 6v6 core maps coming at the beginning of season 3 — the 6 Star rooftop spa and the Emergency medical facility. Growhouse is getting a remastered map and the Vondel Zoo’s Tanked map has been repurposed.

For the mid-season, expect a the new, London-based Grime map and a repurposed Checkpoint military outpost map.

For Warzone, season 3 is heading back to Rebirth Island and its 11 POIs.

MW3 season 3 and Warzone season 3 game modes

There are four game modes this season. Two will be available at (or around) launch:

Capture the Flag , where teams compete to steal their opponent’s flag and return the entire team safely to base

, where teams compete to steal their opponent’s flag and return the entire team safely to base One in the Chamber is a one-hit kill mode that starts players with one bullet and rewards one more for each kill

The remaining two game modes are mid-season drops:

Minefield will drop a proximity mine any time a player is killed

will drop a proximity mine any time a player is killed Escort will see one team escorting a MAW and another trying to destroy it

MW3 season 3 and Warzone season 3 new weapons

There are a total of four new weapons for season 3:

FJX Horus SMG

SMG MORS sniper rifle

sniper rifle Gladiator knife

knife BAL-27 assault rifle (mid-season)

MW3 season 2 and Warzone season 2 new skins and operators