Best FJX Horus loadout, class build in Modern Warfare 3

The FJX Horus won’t be a stranger to Call of Duty fans: It’s a high-damage machine pistol, added to Modern Warfare 3 in Season 3. The FJX Horus is described as having “best-in-class CQC damage and mobility,” which is why it quickly found its way to the forefront of the meta (and is one to watch for our list of the best guns in Modern Warfare 3).

As you’d expect, the base version of the gun comes with a ridiculous fire rate stat, with very impressive handling and mobility to boot. The best build for the FJX Horus takes full advantage of these strengths, making it so you won’t even need to aim down the sights most of the time thanks to the power and accuracy you get when firing from the hip.

Here’s the best FJX Horus loadout in Modern Warfare 3 and how to unlock the gun in the first place.

How to unlock the FJX Horus in MW3

To unlock the FJX Horus in Modern Warfare 3 Season 3, you must complete Sector 8 in the battle pass. The quickest route there from the start is straight up the left-hand side through Sector 3 and 5. As is always the case with weapons unlocked via the battle pass, you don’t need to pay for the premium version, so as long as you earn enough tokens, the FJX Horus can be acquired for free.

Best FJX Horus loadout in Modern Warfare 3

Here is the best FJX Horus loadout in Modern Warfare 3:

Barrel: Ruse-90 Light Barrel

Ruse-90 Light Barrel Underbarrel: Lockgrip Precision-40

Lockgrip Precision-40 Laser: Point-G3P 04

Point-G3P 04 Rear Grip: POC-S Tac Grip

POC-S Tac Grip Stock: Ripper Light Stock

As mentioned above, the aim with this FJX Horus loadout is to maximize your effectiveness in close quarters combat — essentially turning the gun into a machine when firing from the hip or in the tactical stance.

You’ll be moving constantly, so the Ruse-90 Light Barrel is the first essential attachment, as it buffs your sprint to fire, movement, and sprint speeds, in exchange for a small hit to your recoil control. It buffs your aim down sight speed too, but trust us; you don’t want to be doing that too much because the recoil does then become unmanageable.

One of the biggest buffs to hipfire and tac stance spread comes from the Point-G3P 04 laser. It’s not the only laser you could use here — any that focus on hipfire and tac stance will do the job — but it is one of the best choices, with the only caveat being it’s visible at the hip. Shouldn’t be a problem when you’re darting around everywhere though. We’ve also gone for the Lockgrip Precision-40 to assist with the recoil control a touch, and also improve the hipfire spread.

At the back of the gun are two more helpful attachments, with the first being the Ripper Light Stock. This has a bunch of buffs for this playstyle, including aim walking, sprint to fire, and movement speeds, plus hipfire and tac stance spread. Again, you lose some accuracy when aiming down the sights, but it’s no biggie. We also suggest using the POC-S Tac Grip, which buffs the sprint to fire speed, along with aim-down-sight speed. Now that obviously isn’t essential given everything mentioned above, but the sprint-to-fire speed buff is. It’s the most interchangeable attachment of the lot though, so you could go for the S-37C DL Breacher Device S muzzle instead, or the 48 Round Mag if you find yourself running out of bullets too quickly.

Best FJX Horus class in Modern Warfare 3

Here is the best class to use alongside the FJX Horus in Modern Warfare 3:

Vest: Compression Carrier

Compression Carrier Secondary: Renetti

Renetti Lethal: Throwing Knife

Throwing Knife Gloves: Scavenger Gloves

Scavenger Gloves Boots: Lightweight Boots

Lightweight Boots Gear: Ghost T/V Camo

To kick things off, we’ve gone with the Compression Carrier, because the instant healing it offers after getting a kill or objective capture is second to none, especially with the resistance against enemy tacticals. However, you could also certainly go with the Overkill Vest, because the FJX Horus is suited to one very specific playstyle, and pairing it with a longer-range battle rifle or sniper rifle would work well too.

The Renetti is the secondary of choice simply because it’s arguably the best in the game and has been since launch, and for the lethal, we’re opting for a Throwing Knife. With this playstyle you’ll be in the face of enemies constantly, so if you exhaust all your bullets and need to reload, just chuck a quick knife at them instead for a one-hit-kill.

It’s an unorthodox choice but, thanks to the inclusion of the Throwing Knife, the Scavenger Gloves are super helpful here, especially since you’ll be burning through so much ammo. We’ve also gone for the Lightweight Boots thanks to the mobility buff, but frankly any of the options in the boots category are decent here (aside from the Stalker Boots). Finally, the Ghost T/V Camo will help keep you undetected when moving, so you shouldn’t show up on enemy radars.

