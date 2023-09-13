Monsters in Monster Hunter Now are, as with every entry in the series, the main focus of the game, giving you new challenges to face and weapon and armor types to craft.

Starting with just a handful of large monsters to begin with, the further you progress through the main story quest, the more species you unlock.

For those who prefer to discover these at their own pace, the following page contains spoilers for the monster list in Monster Hunter Now — including whether there are original monsters coming to the series.

Monster Hunter Now monster list: How many monsters are there in Monster Hunter Now?

At launch, there are 13 monsters in Monster Hunter Now, with each species unlocking one-by-one as you progress through the story.

Great Jagras

Kulu-Ya-Ku

Pukei-Pukei

Barroth

Great Girros

Tobi-Kadachi

Paolumu

Jyuratodus

Anjanath

Rathian

Legiana

Rathalos

Diablos

Remember, if you come across a monster you cannot fight there and then, using a paintball allows you to save that encounter for later.

When will new monsters release in Monster Hunter Now?

At launch, developers Niantic and Capcom have confirmed new monsters — alongside new story quests and weapon types — will be introduced to the game as part of a seasonal model, the timings of which have yet to be established beyond the tease of a big update each quarter.

For those expecting original monsters in Monster Hunter Now, so far the launch roster consists of creatures that have debuted elsewhere in the series. However, the developers have said they would “love to include unique monsters in the game in the future.”

This is not the first Niantic game to contribute to the canon of a wider series — Pokemon Go introduced Meltan and Melmetal, for example — and it’ll be interesting to see what impact Monster Hunter Now has on the main series over time.