Monster Hunter Now Pink Rathian event times, armor and weapon list

Pink Rathian in Monster Hunter Now is a subseries of Rathian, and one of the first generation of monsters introduced in the series.

Not only is Pink Rathian more challenging, but also comes with its own Pink Rathian armor and weapon set to craft, making it more than a simple colored variant.

On its debut in October 2023, Pink Rathian is an event-exclusive spawn, only appearing for a set time and in limited numbers, so be sure to put on your walking shoes if you want to track one down.

Pink Rathian event dates, times and habitat spawns

Pink Rathian appears in Monster Hunter Now for limited time, with boosted spawns over the closing weekend to give you a better chance of finding one.

Appearance dates: Monday, Oct. 9 (9 a.m. local time), to Sunday, Oct. 15 (4 p.m. local time)

Boosted spawn times (alongside Rathian):

Friday, Oct. 13, between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m

Saturday Oct. 14 and Sunday Oct 15. between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m

Habitat spawns: Forest

Difficulty: 5* and above

Available for:

Mid-week: Players who have completed Chapter 9 (unlocking Rathian hunts)

Players who have completed Chapter 9 (unlocking Rathian hunts) Boosted weekend: All players Hunter Rank 11 and above

Other things to know:

In the opening days of the event, Pink Rathian availability in Forests is very rare . Numbers should be boosted significantly during the event hours over the weekend, and since the monster disappears for a time after the event ends, then is perhaps your best time to start farming for parts.

. Numbers should be boosted significantly during the event hours over the weekend, and since the monster disappears for a time after the event ends, then is perhaps your best time to start farming for parts. To help tracking them down, despite being a subspecies of Rathian, Pink Rathian has their own icon on the map, separating them from other Rathian spawns.

separating them from other Rathian spawns. Remember, if you can’t fight Pink Rathian there and then, you can use a Paintball to encounter it at your leisure within the following 48 hours, even after the event has ended.

Pink Rathian weakness

Pink Rathian is weak to thunder and dragon elements, the same as a regular Rathian. Despite this, expect a more aggressive encounter, with a few extra moves to watch out for over the course of the encounter.

You can watch an encounter here thanks to z2k_ on reddit.

Gathering Toki-Kadachi parts for thunder-element equipment is advised ahead of any Pink Rathian encounter, especially as elemental damage is arguably what matters most in Monster Hunter Now.

Pink Rathian armor sets and equipment skills

Pink Rathian parts can be crafted into the “Rath Heart” set, with every piece beginning at Grade 5 and 82 defense. It has the following equipment skills:

Monster Hunter Now Pink Rathian armor set Name Equipment skill Name Equipment skill Rath Heart Helm Special Boost Lv. 1 (Grade 5), Windproof Lv. 1 (Grade 6) Rath Heart Mail Dragon Attack Lv. 1 (Grade 5), Focus Lv. 1 (Grade 6) Rath Heart Braces Windproof Lv. 1 (Grade 5), Critical Eye (Grade 6) Rath Heart Coil Critical Eye Lv. 1 (Grade 5) Rath Heart Graves Special Boost Lv. 2 (Grade 5), Dragon Attack Lv. 1 (Grade 6)

Pink Rathian weapons

There are three Pink Rathian weapons you can craft. The highlight is the Rosen Arrow, a Bow that has the rare Dragon element:

Monster Hunter Now Pink Rathian weapons Weapon type Name Attack Affinity Element Special Skill Weapon type Name Attack Affinity Element Special Skill Bow Rosen Arrow 370 0% Dragon Dragon Piercer (Lv. 1) Long Sword Wyvern Blade "Blossom" 473 0% Poison Spirit Helm Breaker (Lv. 1) Sword and Shield Queen Rose 473 0% Poison Perfect Rush Combo (SP) (Lv. 1)

Looking for more guides? Our Monster Hunter Now tips and tricks page can give you some extra pointers, while our monster list delves into all other available encounters.