How to solve all of Mortal Kombat 1’s Invasion Klues

Klues are mysterious riddles hidden inside Mortal Kombat 1’s new Invasion mode, which sees you roam around what is essentially a giant Mario Party board.

On your journey, you’ll discover some fights with cryptic bonus objectives attached to them, and you’ll need to both solve and execute the bonus command to get a chest filled with loot.

In this Mortal Kombat 1 guide, we’ll walk you through how to complete all the Klues in season 1 of Invasion: The Spectre.

Note: We’ve solved the Invasion season 1 Klues up through the final fight with Scorpion, but we’re still looking for additional Klues hidden behind the Netherstone walls in each Mesa.

How to solve Klues in Mortal Kombat 1

There are two parts to every Klue in Mortal Kombat 1’s Invasion mode: solving the riddle and executing the command. The first part there is easily the hardest, as you’ll need an extensive knowledge of the entire character roster’s moves, Fatalities, and Brutalities.

For example, the very first riddle gives you a prompt that just reads: ESDORYT TEH DWOLOR. Now, if you decipher that you’ll see that it actually reads “Destroy the World.” But if you’ve never used Cyrax’s Annihilation Fatality to literally destroy the world before, this Klue is meaningless.

Other prompts are a bit more obvious, like “Toasty!!!,” which just giving you the name of Kameo Scorpion’s Fatality. And yet others, like Flipping Out, can be both unclear and frustrating to figure out.

As for the execution, this is almost always the simplest part. All you need to do is perform a special finisher or do a few bonus actions mid-combat. But since you can over-level all the encounters in Invasion, you shouldn’t have too much trouble here. The only time we ran into some mild frustrations is when the game asked us to use characters we were unfamiliar with to perform special Fatalities later in the Invasion mode, but even that was more laborious than difficult.

As for your reward, Klues always open up a hidden path in the Mesa you’re in, which leads to a hidden chest. These chests typically have randomized rewards with Talismans, consumables, and the like. The locked chests that require Ornate Keys are typically the ones with the seasonal skins in them, not the free ones you find behind Klues.

All Klue solutions in Mortal Kombat 1

Each Mesa typically has a handful of Klues to find scattered around its board. We’ve created a table below that offers each Klue, its solution, and which Mesa you’ll find it in for season 1.