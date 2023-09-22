 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

How to solve all of Mortal Kombat 1’s Invasion Klues

Decipher each Mesa’s riddles

By Ryan Gilliam
/ new
Havik burns up from a Fatality in Mortal Kombat 1 Image: NetherRealm Studios / WB Games via Polygon
Ryan Gilliam (he/him) has worked at Polygon for nearly seven years. He primarily spends his time writing guides for massively popular games like Diablo 4 & Destiny 2.

Klues are mysterious riddles hidden inside Mortal Kombat 1’s new Invasion mode, which sees you roam around what is essentially a giant Mario Party board.

On your journey, you’ll discover some fights with cryptic bonus objectives attached to them, and you’ll need to both solve and execute the bonus command to get a chest filled with loot.

In this Mortal Kombat 1 guide, we’ll walk you through how to complete all the Klues in season 1 of Invasion: The Spectre.

Note: We’ve solved the Invasion season 1 Klues up through the final fight with Scorpion, but we’re still looking for additional Klues hidden behind the Netherstone walls in each Mesa.

How to solve Klues in Mortal Kombat 1

Kung Lao stands in front of a barricade in Mortal Kombat 1’s Invasion mode Image: NetherRealm Studios / WB Games via Polygon

There are two parts to every Klue in Mortal Kombat 1’s Invasion mode: solving the riddle and executing the command. The first part there is easily the hardest, as you’ll need an extensive knowledge of the entire character roster’s moves, Fatalities, and Brutalities.

For example, the very first riddle gives you a prompt that just reads: ESDORYT TEH DWOLOR. Now, if you decipher that you’ll see that it actually reads “Destroy the World.” But if you’ve never used Cyrax’s Annihilation Fatality to literally destroy the world before, this Klue is meaningless.

Other prompts are a bit more obvious, like “Toasty!!!,” which just giving you the name of Kameo Scorpion’s Fatality. And yet others, like Flipping Out, can be both unclear and frustrating to figure out.

As for the execution, this is almost always the simplest part. All you need to do is perform a special finisher or do a few bonus actions mid-combat. But since you can over-level all the encounters in Invasion, you shouldn’t have too much trouble here. The only time we ran into some mild frustrations is when the game asked us to use characters we were unfamiliar with to perform special Fatalities later in the Invasion mode, but even that was more laborious than difficult.

As for your reward, Klues always open up a hidden path in the Mesa you’re in, which leads to a hidden chest. These chests typically have randomized rewards with Talismans, consumables, and the like. The locked chests that require Ornate Keys are typically the ones with the seasonal skins in them, not the free ones you find behind Klues.

All Klue solutions in Mortal Kombat 1

Each Mesa typically has a handful of Klues to find scattered around its board. We’ve created a table below that offers each Klue, its solution, and which Mesa you’ll find it in for season 1.

All Klue solutions for Mortal Kombat 1, season 1

Klues Solutions Mesa
Klues Solutions Mesa
ESDORYT TEH DWLOR, unscrambled as Destroy the World Use Kameo Cyrax's Annihilation Fatality to end the match (Mid: Forward, Back, Forward, R1/RB/R) Fengjian Village
Toasty!!! Use Kameo Scorpion's Toasty!!! Finisher to end the match (Mid: Down, Forward, Down, R1/RB/R) Sun Do Festival
AMNISLTA4, unscrambled as Talisman 4 Use a Talisman four times during the match Sun Do Festival
Flipping Out Swap your character's stance over 20 times during the match Tarkatana Colony
DEDAERHT, unscrambled as Threaded Use Ashrah's second Fatality to end the match (Mid: Down, Down, Back, Back Punch) Tarkatana Colony
Another Test Subject Use Shang Tsung's second fatality to end the match (Mid: Forward, Down, Back, Back Punch) Shang Tsung's Laboratory
Quackx10 Duck 10 times during the match Living Forest
NOMED RENNI, unscrambled as Inner Demon Use Sareena's Inner Demon Fatality to end the match (Mid: Back, Down, Down, R1/RB/R) Living Forest
ERTECA AOSCH, unscrambled as Create Chaos Use one of Havik's Fatalities to finish the match (Close: Down, Forward, Down, Back Kick) Living Forest
KCIRT TAH, unscrambled as Hat Trick Use Kameo Kung Lao's Fatality to end the match (Mid: Forward, Back, Forward, R1/RB/R) Fire Temple
Use the element that brings life Use one of Rain's Fatalities to finish the match (Close: Down, Down, Back, Back Kick) Fire Temple

Loading comments...

The Latest

Bottoms, new TMNT movie, The Machine on Netflix, and every new movie to watch at home this weekend

By Pete Volk and Toussaint Egan
/ new

Jurassic World is roaring into Magic: The Gathering

By Charlie Hall
/ new

Unity walks back some of its widely criticized pricing updates

By Nicole Carpenter
/ new

The new Toxic Avenger argues that Peter Dinklage should do more comedy

By Tasha Robinson
/ new

The best order to watch all the Conjuring movies

By Austen Goslin
/ new

Monster Hunter Now tips and tricks for beginners

By Julia Lee and Matthew Reynolds
/ new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon