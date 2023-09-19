 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

All Mortal Kombat 11 Fatalities and how to perform them

How to dominate you enemies in the most creative way possible

By Ryan Gilliam
Baraka stabs Baraka through the chest in Mortal Kombat 1 Image: NetherRealm Studios / WB Games
Mortal Kombat is known for being disgusting, and Mortal Kombat 1’s Fatalities certainly don’t disappoint in that regard. However, if you want to perform more than the finishing moves you start the game with — one per character — you’ll need to know the special combo input and distance for Fatalities. That’s where we come in.

In this Mortal Kombat 1 fatality guide, we explain how to do Fatalities and provide all Fatality inputs for each of the game’s 23 characters.

Note: Sorry we killed Baraka so many times for these screenshots. He deserved better.

How to do a Fatality in Mortal Kombat 1

Johnny Cage squares off against Baraka with a “Finish Him” notification on screen Image: NetherRealm Studios / WB Games

To do a Fatality in Mortal Kombat 1, when you drain your enemy’s health to zero for the second time in a match, a message that says “FINISH HIM/HER” will appear on screen; this is your not-so-subtle hint that the time has come to perform a Fatality on your enemy.

To execute a Fatality properly, you’ll need to input a four button combo that typically consists of four directional inputs and one of the main four attack buttons. Even if you execute the combo correctly, you’ll still need to ensure that you’re in the right position (close, middle, or far distance from your enemy) and that you don’t run out of time during the “FINISH” phase.

If you can manage to complete the combo in time and at the proper distance, you’ll fire off a fantastically gory attack, which will eviscerate your enemy’s body beyond repair.

How to unlock Fatalities in Mortal Kombat 1, and how many Fatalities does each character have?

Each character in Mortal Kombat 1 has two unique Fatalities, one that’s available from the start of the game and one that you’ll discover by playing that character. However, you can actually use the second Fatality without unlocking it first, as long as you know the correct combo and distance — all of which we’ve listed below.

If you want to unlock all of these Fatalities yourself before using them, you’ll need to increase your Mastery level with each character. As you play a specific character — in Invasions, Towers, etc. — you’ll gain experience points for them. And when they level up, you’ll get new cosmetic options and other goodies. One such unlock is the character's second and final Fatality. But be warned: late-Master character unlocks like Fatalities can take a long time to earn organically.

Either way, if you want to practice — or just see all the grisly animations without having to do a fight first — you can practice doing Fatalities in the Learn menu.

Mortal Kombat 1 Fatality controls on PlayStation, Xbox, and Switch

Mortal Kombat 1 is available on multiple different platforms, which makes describing the exact controls you’ll need to input for your Fatality difficult.

Check out our control breakdown below, and figure out how each attack correlates to the buttons on your specific controller. We’ll be using these controls for the rest of the guide.

  • Up — Up on the D-pad
  • Down — Down on the D-pad
  • Forward — Toward your enemy (input changes depending on which side of the screen you’re on)
  • Back — Away from your enemy (input changes depending on which side of the screen you’re on)
  • Front Punch — Square (PlayStation), X (Xbox), Y (Switch)
  • Back Punch — Triangle (PlayStation), Y (Xbox), X (Switch)
  • Front Kick — X (PlayStation), A (Xbox), B (Switch)
  • Back Kick — Circle (PlayStation), B (Xbox), A (Switch)

Ashrah Fatality list

Ashrah ties of Baraka in Mortal Kombat 1 Image: NetherRealm Studios / WB Games
  • (Mid) Heavenly Light: Down, Forward, Down, Back Punch
  • (Mid) Ashrah Fatality 2: Down, Down, Back, Back Kick

Baraka Fatality list

Baraka lifts Baraka up into the air in Mortal Kombat 1 Image: NetherRealm Studios / WB Games
  • (Close) Split Decision: Back, Forward, Down, Front Punch
  • (Close) Baraka Fatality 2: Forward, Back, Down, Back Kick

General Shao Fatality list

General Shao spins an enemy in Mortal Kombat 1 Image: NetherRealm Studios / WB Games
  • (Mid) Spin Cycle: Back, Forward, Down, Front Punch
  • (Mid) General Shao Fatality 2: Down, Forward, Back, Front Punch

Geras Fatality list

Geras pulls the head off of an enemy in Mortal Kombat 1 Image: NetherRealm Studios / WB Games
  • (Mid) Sand Storm: Forward, Down, Down, Back Kick
  • (Close) Geras Fatality 2: Down, Forward, Back, Front Punch

Havik Fatality list

Havik uses his bones to stab Baraka in Mortal Kombat 1 Image: NetherRealm Studios / WB Games
  • (Close) Atomic Heart: Down, Forward, Down, Back Kick
  • (Close) Havik Fatality 2: Forward, Back, Down, Back Punch

Johnny Cage Fatality list

Johnny Cage uses a car to crush Baraka in Mortal Kombat 1 Image: NetherRealm Studios / WB Games
  • (Close) Hollywood Walk of Pain: Forward, Back, Down, Back Punch
  • (Mid or Far) Johnny Cage Fatality 2: Forward, Down, Back, Back Kick

Kenshi Fatality list

Kenshi uses a sword to stab Baraka in Mortal Kombat 1 Image: NetherRealm Studios / WB Games
  • (Close) Blended: Forward, Down, Down, Back Punch
  • (Mid) Kenshi Fatality 2: Back, Down, Back, Front Punch

Kitana Fatality list

Kitana blends Baraka into bits in Mortal Kombat 1 Image: NetherRealm Studios / WB Games
  • (Mid) Royal Blender: Down, Forward, Down, Back Kick
  • (Close) Kitana Fatality 2: Down, Down, Back, Back Kick

Kung Lao Fatality list

Kung Lao uses his blade hat to cut Baraka in Mortal Kombat 1 Image: NetherRealm Studios / WB Games
  • (Mid) Lao’d and Clear: Back, Forward, Back, Back Kick
  • (Close) Kung Lao Fatality 2: Back, Down, Down, Front Kick

Li Mei Fatality list

Li Mei ignites some intestines in Mortal Kombat 1 Image: NetherRealm Studios / WB Games
  • (Close) Roman Candle: Forward, Back, Forward, Front Kick
  • (Close) Li Mei Fatality 2: Back, Forward, Down, Back Kick

Liu Kang Fatality list

Liu Kang takes Baraka to space in Mortal Kombat 1 Image: NetherRealm Studios / WB Games
  • (Close) Double Dragon: Down, Forward, Back, Back Kick
  • (Close) Liu Kang Fatality 2: Back, Forward, Back, Front Kick

Mileena Fatality list

Mileena eats a brain in Mortal Kombat 1 Image: NetherRealm Studios / WB Games
  • (Close) Appetizer: Back, Forward, Back, Front Punch
  • (Close) Mileena Fatality 2: Down, Forward, Back, Front Kick

Nitara Fatality list

Nitara pulls Baraka’s intestines in Mortal Kombat 1 Image: NetherRealm Studios / WB Games
  • (Mid) Vaeternus KomBAT: Down, Down, Back, Front Punch
  • (Mid or Far) Nitara Fatality 2: Back, Down, Back, Back Kick

Raiden Fatality list

Raiden blasts a lightning bolt through Baraka in Mortal Kombat 1 Image: NetherRealm Studios / WB Games
  • (Close) The Storm’s Arrival: Back, Forward, Back, Back Punch
  • (Mid or Far) Raiden Fatality 2: Down, Forward, Back, Front Punch

Rain Fatality list

Rain binds Baraka with water in Mortal Kombat 1 Image: NetherRealm Studios / WB Games
  • (Close) The Red Sea: Down, Down, Back, Back Kick
  • (Mid) Rain Fatality 2: Down, Forward, Back, Front Kick

Reiko Fatality list

Reiko slices off Baraka’s limbs in Mortal Kombat 1 Image: NetherRealm Studios / WB Games
  • (Mid) The Impaler: Down, Down, Back, Back Punch
  • (Close) Reiko Fatality 2: Back, Down, Down, Back Kick

Reptile Fatality list

Reptile chokes Baraka with his tongue in Mortal Kombat 1 Image: NetherRealm Studios / WB Games
  • (Mid) Indigestion: Forward, Back, Down, Back Kick
  • (Close) Reptile Fatality 2: Forward, Down, Back, Front Kick

Scorpion Fatality list

Scorpion’s goons burn Baraka alive Image: NetherRealm Studios / WB Games
  • (Mid) Eye-Palling Victory: Down, Forward, Back, Block
  • (Mid) Scorpion Fatality 2: Back, Forward, Back, Back Punch

Shang Tsung Fatality list

Shang Tsung experiments on Baraka in Mortal Kombat 1 Image: NetherRealm Studios / WB Games
  • (Close) Side Effects: Back, Down, Down, Back Kick
  • (Mid) Shang Tsung Fatality 2: Forward, Down, Back, Back Punch

Sindel Fatality list

Sindel wraps Baraka in hair in Mortal Kombat 1 Image: NetherRealm Studios / WB Games
  • (Mid) Hair Comes Trouble: Down, Back, Down, Front Punch
  • (Mid to Far) Sindel Fatality 2: Back, Forward, Back, Back Punch

Smoke Fatality list

Smoke cuts up Baraka in Mortal Kombat 1 Image: NetherRealm Studios / WB Games
  • (Any) Hazed and Infused: Back, Forward, Down, Front Punch
  • (Any) Smoke Fatality 2: Down, Forward, Back, Back Punch

Sub-Zero Fatality list

Sub-Zero slices Baraka with a giant ice sword Image: NetherRealm Studios / WB Games
  • (Any) Hairline Fracture: Forward, Down, Down, Back Punch
  • (Close) Sub-Zero Fatality 2: Forward, Back, Down, Back Kick

Tanya Fatality list

Tanya throws a big, holy pipe into Baraka Image: NetherRealm Studios / WB Games
  • (Close) Helping Hands: Down, Back, Down, Front Kick
  • (Mid) Tanya Fatality 2: Back, Forward, Down, Back Punch

