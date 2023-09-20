How to solve the ‘Flipping Out’ Klue in Mortal Kombat 1

“Flipping Out” is one of many secret Klues you’ll encounter as part of Mortal Kombat 1’s Invasion mode.

As with other Invasion Klues (such as “Toasty” and “Destroy the World”), you’ll need to do something special during a fight, such as use a specific Fatality or an in-game item. Solving these Klues opens another pathway for your character to travel down, which usually culminates in a chest filled with loot.

In this Mortal Kombat 1 guide, we’ll help you find the Flipping Out Kombat Klue and solve it.

Where can you find the “Flipping Out” Klue?

In the Tarkatan Colony Mesa, just after you take the long jog into the lower valley, you’ll find an encounter called Screech against Vixen (the character Sindel). This space also comes with a Kombat Klue that says “FLIPPING OUT.”

This is a rare four-way stop in Invasion, and there are actually two chests here: the one you get for finishing “Flipping Out” and another locked chest (you’ll need a key from the Invasion shop) if you push your character toward the camera.

What is the solution for the “Flipping Out” Klue?

The “Flipping Out” Kombat Klue is both obnoxious and a little unclear.

To solve “Flipping Out,” during the fight with Vixen, you’ll need to “change stance” 20 or so times and then win the fight. If you’re unaware, change stance is bound to the L2/LT/ZL button by default, and will — as the name suggests — change your character’s stance. But the reason this is annoying is because Vixen comes with the Chaos Aura modifier, which can mess with your controls.

The best strategy here is to get some distance from Vixen and spam your change stance button as fast as you can. As you get closer to the timer ticking down to zero, take out the enemy fighter (or at least make sure she has lower total HP than you do) and hope you hit the change stance button enough times.

If you do it correctly, the gate blocking your free chest will disappear. If you didn’t, simply start the fight over and try again.