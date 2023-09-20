 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to solve the ‘Destroy the World’ Klue in Mortal Kombat 1

How to solve Invasion’s cryptic ESDORYT TEH DWLOR Klue in Fengjian Village

By Ryan Gilliam
The entire world explodes in Mortal Kombat 1 Image: NetherRealm Studios / WB Games
“Destroy the World” (also seen in game as ESDORYT TEH DWLOR before you unscramble it) is the first secret Klue you’ll encounter during Mortal Kombat 1’s Invasion mode.

As with other Invasion Klues (such as “Toasty” and “Flipping Out”), you’ll need to execute a special move in the middle of a fight to solve it — a special Kameo Fatality, in this case. After you solve these Klues, you’ll get a chest filled with free, randomized loot.

In this Mortal Kombat 1 guide, we’ll help you find the Destroy the World Kombat Klue and solve it.

Where can you find the “ESDORYT TEH DWLOR” Klue?

Raiden stands on a Kombat Klue location that says ESDORYT TEH DWOLOR in Mortal Kombat 1 Image: NetherRealm Studios / WB Games

At the very start of Fengjian Village (on the Mesa’s third combat), you’ll encounter your first Kombat Klue in the Damn Sand fight against the Time Construct (the character Geras). The Klue says “ESDORYT TEH DWOLOR” which, unscrambled, reads “DESTROY THE WORLD.”

What is the solution for the “Destroy the World” Klue?

Raiden stands in front of some baskets and a wheelbarrow that are blocking his path in Mortal Kombat 1 Image: NetherRealm Studios / WB Games

This Klue probably sounds pretty cryptic if you haven’t messed around with the various Kameo characters and their unique Fatalities, but it’s pretty simple to solve once you know what to do.

Equip Cyrax (the yellow cyborg) as your Kameo fighter; your main fighter doesn’t matter here. Head into the fight and defeat the Time Construct like normal. When you get to the “FINISH HIM” finisher stage of the fight, use Cyrax’s Annihilation Fatality to kill the Time Construct.

The code for Annihilation is:

  • (Mid) Forward, Back, Forward, R1/RB/R

Cyrax’s Fatality will cause the entire planet to explode, ending the fight. When you pop back to the Invasion board, a small cutscene will play and the karts blocking your path will disappear.

