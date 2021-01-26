 clock menu more-arrow no yes

New Spy Kids movie from Robert Rodriguez headed to Netflix

The spies are back ... and rebooted

juni cortez wearing some super cool spy glasses

The Organization of Super Spies is coming to Netflix.

In 2021, Skydance media announced Robert Rodriguez would be returning to the beloved Spy Kids franchise. And on Wednesday, 21 years to the date of the original Spy Kids release, Netflix announced the movie would head to the streaming service. Plot details are still unknown, though Skydance previously told Polygon the film would center on a new “multicultural family” of spies.

The first Spy Kids movie — starring Antonio Banderas, Carla Gugino, Alexa Vega, and Daryl Sabara — premiered in 2001 and follows two kids who discover their parents’ secret life as international super spies. The movie spawned two sequels and one kinda-sequel, which was mostly a new movie with different characters in the same world.

While Rodriguez is known for action-thrillers, he’s also made a name for himself as a director of kid-tailored action comedies. In addition to the Spy Kids movies, Rodriguez also directed the 2005 cult classic The Adventures Sharkboy and Lavagirl in 3D. Recently, he returned to the genre with Netflix’s We Can Be Heroes, which premiered last December and puts a kid-friendly spin on superhero movies.

